Yankees' Aaron Judge recently collaborated with Accelerator Active Energy, an energy drink brand, to curate a photoshoot featuring his puppies, Penny and Gus.

Judge took to Instagram to post pictures from a photo shoot he had done in collaboration with the energy drink brand.

Fans loved to see the star pose with Penny and Gus. A few of the comments read,

"PENNY AND GUS."

"Omg the pups."

Gus especially has already been in the spotlight and received so much love online from fans. While some spoke about how much he has grown, some just adored the little puppy.

Fans react to photoshoot featuring Aaron Judge and his puppies

"Omg Gus has gotten so big."

When Aaron Judge made Gus Judge experience his first time on a baseball field

Aaron Judge left fans impressed with his performance throughout the season. However, the star's most adorable moment from the season came during the season opener for the Yankees.

A few days before the game, Gus, Judge's little puppy, was seen running around the stadium. The presence of the puppy brought in a lot of eyes, and a video of them spending time together on the field brought in a lot of reactions from the fans on social media.

