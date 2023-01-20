New York Yankees shortstop Alex Rodriguez hit three home runs in a game for the ages against the Minnesota Twins back in 2015, rallying the team back from a 5-0 deficit in the third inning.

A video of the day surfaced on Twitter recently, reminiscing about a great game for every Yankee fan.

Joe Randazzo @Yankeelibrarian A-Rod hits three home runs against the Twins in Yankees comeback win against the Twins in 2015.



[Special guest: Aaron Hicks] A-Rod hits three home runs against the Twins in Yankees comeback win against the Twins in 2015.[Special guest: Aaron Hicks] https://t.co/J1RubmZW28

"A-Rod hits three home runs against the Twins in Yankees comeback win against the Twins in 2015." - Joe Randazzo, Twitter

All three of those homers were more than 420 feet away at the gigantic Target Field. That night was also, incidentally, the fifth three-homer game of his career.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Alex Rodriguez on Saturday: second player to have 3 420-foot HRs in a game in last 5 seasons. Other: Miguel Cabrera http://t.co/oxpfcSOD3N Alex Rodriguez on Saturday: second player to have 3 420-foot HRs in a game in last 5 seasons. Other: Miguel Cabrera http://t.co/oxpfcSOD3N

"Alex Rodriguez on Saturday: second player to have 3 420-foot HRs in a game in last 5 seasons. Other: Miguel Cabrera" - ESPN Stats & Info, Twitter

The New York Yankees finally won the game 8-5 in the ninth inning thanks to a three-run homer from catcher John Murphy's bat.

Alex indeed earned plaudits for his brilliance on the field back in the day, but fans were left divided on Twitter. It was a question of whether to either judge him based on his integrity or based on his skills.

One fan simply believes that all of A-Rod's heroics were because of steroids.

This other fan wanted the former star shortstop to come out of retirement and prove his greatness.

This fan backed their star man and the idea that he deserved a seat in the HOF.

(99-63) (3-6)---(9-8) 😢 @Edval420

Man he could mash @Yankeelibrarian Arod belongs in the hall of Fame , roids or notMan he could mash @Yankeelibrarian Arod belongs in the hall of Fame , roids or not Man he could mash

It was surely this fan's all-time favorite A-Rod video.

Jackie Daytoña @LaszloCravens @Yankeelibrarian My all time favorite Arod game. I watch this video any time I close 3 deals in a day. 3 for the crowd @Yankeelibrarian My all time favorite Arod game. I watch this video any time I close 3 deals in a day. 3 for the crowd

Pizza @ClaytonnManning @Yankeelibrarian can't believe the Mariners almost wasted his career. Well I can believe it but still @Yankeelibrarian can't believe the Mariners almost wasted his career. Well I can believe it but still

Joey Winters @winters_joey @Yankeelibrarian My 14 year old self was so rattled at this game @Yankeelibrarian My 14 year old self was so rattled at this game

Joe Randazzo @Yankeelibrarian @CMcEwan13 That must have been cool to see John Ryan Murphy go yard! @CMcEwan13 That must have been cool to see John Ryan Murphy go yard!

Jordan Daane @daane45 @Yankeelibrarian Was sitting dead center for this game. Walked out of that stadium pointing straight to the back at my @AROD jersey. Only game I watched my favorite player in person and he went deep 3X! @Yankeelibrarian Was sitting dead center for this game. Walked out of that stadium pointing straight to the back at my @AROD jersey. Only game I watched my favorite player in person and he went deep 3X!

R DoubleU @BWelch1943 @Yankeelibrarian One of the least likeable athletes ever to wear pinstripes! @Yankeelibrarian One of the least likeable athletes ever to wear pinstripes!

Alex Rodriguez has hit 25 grand slams in his career

Alex Rodriguez hit the 25th and final career grand slam of his career against the Minnesota Twins, and boy, what a hit that was.

To say the least, all of them were truly special. They came up against 16 different opponents and 25 different pitchers. He had a liking for the Orioles and Rays in particular, costing them 4 each.

He extended his record and wrote himself into the history books once again.

Poll : 0 votes