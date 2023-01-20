New York Yankees shortstop Alex Rodriguez hit three home runs in a game for the ages against the Minnesota Twins back in 2015, rallying the team back from a 5-0 deficit in the third inning.
A video of the day surfaced on Twitter recently, reminiscing about a great game for every Yankee fan.
"A-Rod hits three home runs against the Twins in Yankees comeback win against the Twins in 2015." - Joe Randazzo, Twitter
All three of those homers were more than 420 feet away at the gigantic Target Field. That night was also, incidentally, the fifth three-homer game of his career.
"Alex Rodriguez on Saturday: second player to have 3 420-foot HRs in a game in last 5 seasons. Other: Miguel Cabrera" - ESPN Stats & Info, Twitter
The New York Yankees finally won the game 8-5 in the ninth inning thanks to a three-run homer from catcher John Murphy's bat.
Alex indeed earned plaudits for his brilliance on the field back in the day, but fans were left divided on Twitter. It was a question of whether to either judge him based on his integrity or based on his skills.
One fan simply believes that all of A-Rod's heroics were because of steroids.
This other fan wanted the former star shortstop to come out of retirement and prove his greatness.
This fan backed their star man and the idea that he deserved a seat in the HOF.
It was surely this fan's all-time favorite A-Rod video.
Alex Rodriguez has hit 25 grand slams in his career
Alex Rodriguez hit the 25th and final career grand slam of his career against the Minnesota Twins, and boy, what a hit that was.
To say the least, all of them were truly special. They came up against 16 different opponents and 25 different pitchers. He had a liking for the Orioles and Rays in particular, costing them 4 each.
He extended his record and wrote himself into the history books once again.