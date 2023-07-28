Former New York Yankees icon Alex Rodriguez received a sweet birthday wish from his girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro. The fitness enthusiast posted a video with a collection of their best photos and several small clips.

In the video, Cordeiro and A-Rod are seen enjoying their vacation trips and work outs together.

"HBD 💛Cheers to many more years of love, health and happiness. #birthdayboy," Cordeiro captioned the video.

Fans are celebrating and embracing Alex Rodriguez’s strong connection with Jaclyn. One of the users also pointed that Rodriguez looks better with Cordeiro than being with ex-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez.

"Gorgeous couple more than when you were with that controlling jlo," commented one while the other wrote: "He looks better than ever”

"He’s looks immeasurable happy! And so do you! Keep those memorable photos coming . We love them!"

Fan reactions on A-Rod and Jaclyn's video.

"Handsome guy with a beautiful lady, you bring to his life happiness, loving care and healthy habits he looks so great , keep loving him the way you doing"

"Hot ass couple 🔥🔥 you’re perfect for each other look at those eyes!!"

"Arod got himself a perfect girl."

Jaclyn Cordeiro and A-Rod have been dating for a while now, and fans love to see them together. Their relationship came after A-Rod's breakup with Jennifer Lopez. Prior to Jaclyn, he had dated fitness model Kathryne Padgett.

Alex Rodriguez also received a sweet birthday wish from ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis

Scurtis used Instagram to wish her ex-husband a happy birthday in a touching expression of love and gratitude. The heartfelt message highlighted their unwavering relationship with one another and their two girls.

Cynthia Scurtis' wish for ex-husband A-Rod.

The pair had a major split in 2008, which resulted in their divorce after six years of marriage.