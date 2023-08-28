Texas Rangers shortstop and All-Star Corey Seager took advantage of the team's day off last Thursday to volunteer in the West Dallas neighborhood. With his father, Jeff, and wife, Mady, Seager held his first independent community event at the Texas Rangers Youth Academy after signing with the Rangers in December 2021.

Although it was Seager's first time hosting an event, he had frequently visited the state-of-the-art youth baseball and softball complex built by the Rangers. Most recently, he helped Marcus and Tarah Semien with their summer-long Semien Family Food Distribution.

The Seager family led a batting clinic for the 24 Rangers Youth Academy, much to the crowd's joy.

The history of Corey Seager's career

The Los Angeles Dodgers selected shortstop Corey Seager in the first round of the 2012 MLB Draft and he debuted in the league in 2015.

Corey was essential to the Dodgers' success while playing with them. He was honored by being chosen as the NLCS MVP and World Series MVP in 2020, the year the team won it all.

Significant accomplishments include hitting his 100th career home run and a career-high 33 home runs in 2021.

With the Rangers in 2022, Corey agreed to a massive 10-year, $325 million contract, making him the highest-paid athlete in team history. He rose to prominence after being selected for back-to-back All-Star games in his first two seasons and winning the NL Rookie of the Year award in 2016.