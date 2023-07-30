MLB pitcher Patrick Murphy and his fiancé Landin surprised fans on Instagram with a sweet gender reveal announcement.

Baby Murphy is a girl, Landin Berryman revealed in a heartfelt post, adding that she wore a pink dress in the subsequent image to indicate this.

Fans poured their congratulations and best wishes for the couple's expanding family in the comments section. Patrick Murphy, who is well-known for his pitching prowess, and his wife Landin were clearly beaming with pride at the sweet post that won over their fans.

Here are some of the heatwarming comments from fans:

"Baby girl we’re so ready for you"

"So happy for you two"

Landin Berryman's post

Friends, fellow athletes and MLB community supporters also expressed their joy and excitement for the couple as word of the gender reveal spread.

The touching announcement demonstrates the lovely moments that athletes and their loved ones share outside of competition, illuminating another side of baseball's competitive world.

Patrick Murphy and fiancé Landin Berryman announce engagement in social media post

Patrick Murphy and his girlfriend, Landin Berryman

Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Patrick Murphy and his girlfriend, Landin Berryman, have officially announced their engagement on Instagram. The couple, who is expecting a baby girl, is thrilled to take this next step in their relationship and express their happiness and excitement for a lifetime together.

Berryman proudly showed off her stunning engagement ring in the accompanying photo, receiving heartfelt congratulations from fans and followers.

Meanwhile, Murphy's baseball career is thriving, and he looks forward to having Berryman by his side as they continue to conquer the future together.

The couple is overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support from fans and teammates, who wish them nothing but the best as they embark on both marriage and parenthood.