The debate over whether Justin Verlander's wife, Kate Upton, should attend his games in light of the veteran ace's struggles on the field is dividing baseball fans.

Some fans asked Upton to skip their husband's games after seeing her wandering and exploring in Cap d'Antibes in a recent Instagram post.

While some supporters contend that her presence might be hurting Verlander's performance, others argue that she should be left alone because Verlander has also displayed some impressive moments on the field, so she must be doing something right.

Comments from kate Upton's post

The argument illustrates how fervent and occasionally superstitious sports fandom can be, with followers looking for reasons behind both victories and setbacks.

Whatever the outcome, blaming an athlete's performance on their spouse's attendance is conjecture as there are many other factors that can affect how well they perform.

In the end, it is critical to respect each player's and their loved ones' individual choices. Since they are professionals who are familiar with the demands and expectations of the game, Verlander and Upton undoubtedly have their own methods of encouraging one another.

Justin Verlander trade rumors

Washington Nationals vs. New York Mets

There are strong indications that Justin Verlander, a seasoned pitcher, will reunite with the Houston Astros before the trade deadline, leaving the New York Mets behind.

Verlander signed a two-year, $86.7 million contract with the Mets in 2022, with an option for a third year. However, due to the team's subpar performance this season, Verlander may depart the club.

Despite a sluggish start to his Mets career that was plagued by a hip injury, the player has regained his form in recent months. This season, he has pitched 89.0 innings, achieving a 3.24 ERA (Earned Run Average) with a 1.146 WHIP (Walks plus Hits per Inning Pitched).

It seems like the Astros are eager to reunite with the former ace before the August 1 trade deadline. With injuries affecting the team this season, Verlander's return to Crush City could be a significant signing for the team as they pursue the top spot in the American League West.

However, Verlander's reunion with the Astros will not be a simple trade, as he will need to waive his full no-trade clause to reunite with his former employers.