Luis Robert, a star outfielder for the Chicago White Sox, recently displayed his passion for Naruto by wrapping his Lamborghini Aventador SVJ in anime-inspired graphics.

The orange and yellow wrap, created by Miami's Alex Vega of Auto Firm, displays the main characters Naruto and Sasuke on the hood and Minato and Madara at the doors. The wrap reportedly cost $10,000, nothing compared to the supercar's original price of well over $500,000.

As a result, Robert got mocked by fans for painting the Naruto characters on his Lamborghini.

Luis Robert's MLB career

Born in Cuba on August 3, 1997, Luis Robert Jr. plays outfield for the Chicago White Sox in MLB. Robert joined the White Sox in 2017 after leaving Cuba in 2016. In 2020, he made his MLB debut and received the Gold Glove award. In 2023, he was selected as an All-Star.

Robert hit his first career grand slam against the Minnesota Twins on July 14, 2022, at Target Field, off of starting pitcher Sonny Grey. After being struck by a pitch during a game against the Seattle Mariners on September 24, Robert was placed on the injured list with a damaged left wrist, ending his season. Robert played in 98 games in 2022 and had a batting average of.284, hitting 12 home runs and driving in 56 runs.

On February 17, 2023, Robert announced that, as we advance, he would use the "Jr." suffix in his name, which would also appear on his uniform. On April 29, he was benched during a game against the Tampa Bay Rays because he didn't sprint to first base after hitting a ground ball to the third-base side of the mound.

On June 26, Robert was named the American League Player of the Week after hitting .444 with a 1.111 slugging percentage over the previous six contests. The 26-year-old received his first-ever All-Star Game selection.

Additionally, Robert declared his intention to participate in the MLB Home Run Derby in 2023.