Pitcher Trevor Bauer was handed a stiff 194-game suspension by the MLB after it concluded its investigation into sexual assault allegations. It did not take long for the Los Angeles Dodgers to drop him like a hot potato.

Although he had one more year on his three-year, $102 million contract, it was determined that having Bauer's associated wwith the team was a liability. The first few weeks of 2023 saw Trevor Bauer out of a job.

With his path back to the MLB blocked, Trevor Bauer decided to try his hand in the world's second-best league. In March of 2023, he signed a $4 million contract with the Yokohama BayStars of the NPB for one season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, controversy was sure to follow Bauer to the land of the rising sun. His "Samurai Sword" celebration instantly drew widespread condemnation, with one of Bauer's own teammates calling the gesture "disrespectful".

While the controversy very much remained, Bauer's quality pitching did not appear to. After an outing on May 15th against Hiroshima, Bauer surrendered seven earned runs on eight hits over just two innings.

Yakyu Cosmopolitan @yakyucosmo Trevor Bauer’s final line in his 3rd NPB start



2.0 IP, 8 H, 7 ER, 1 BB, 1 K, 69 PI



Back to back starts with 7 runs allowed Trevor Bauer’s final line in his 3rd NPB start2.0 IP, 8 H, 7 ER, 1 BB, 1 K, 69 PIBack to back starts with 7 runs allowed https://t.co/QQQ8u8EN7E

"Trevor Bauer’s final line in his 3rd NPB start. 2.0 IP, 8 H, 7 ER, 1 BB, 1 K, 69 PI. Back to back starts with 7 runs allowed" - Yakyu Cosmopolitan

The disastrous start represented the second straight start in which Bauer has given up seven or more runs. This represents a massive fall from grace for a man who won the 2020 NL Cy Young Award as a member of the Cincinnati Reds.

Kenta Hagiwara @KentraHagatra @yakyucosmo Not overly surprising? Bauer hasn’t pitched in MLB since ‘21. It’ll take a few starts for him to get accustomed to pitching in a new league and professionally in general. @yakyucosmo Not overly surprising? Bauer hasn’t pitched in MLB since ‘21. It’ll take a few starts for him to get accustomed to pitching in a new league and professionally in general.

LordSportsPicks @LordSportsPicks @yakyucosmo He went to the wrong league. Didn’t he watch the World Baseball classic? Them boys going to light him up everytime @yakyucosmo He went to the wrong league. Didn’t he watch the World Baseball classic? Them boys going to light him up everytime 😂😂

Fans were quick to take to Twitter to disparage the former Los Angeles Dodgers ace. Many are beginning to believe that Bauer may never see the inside of an MLB clubhouse ever again.

Doobert @BeanFreak60 @yakyucosmo Not an analytics guy, but 7 runs allowed in back to back starts isn’t a great stat to have @yakyucosmo Not an analytics guy, but 7 runs allowed in back to back starts isn’t a great stat to have

Despite Trevor Bauer's poor performances, the Yokohama BayStars still occupy second place on the Central League leaderboard. Just two games behind the Hanshin Tigers, many observers believe that the team is well-positioned to make a serious postseason push.

🚇Hanshin🐯Tigers🇨🇦English📢News⚾️ @thehanshintiger @yakyucosmo That Japanese Cy Young won’t come easily will it. @yakyucosmo That Japanese Cy Young won’t come easily will it.

Alfons Brezel @SnitkoMitlev @yakyucosmo cant wait to see his next videos when he tells everyone how to pitch @yakyucosmo cant wait to see his next videos when he tells everyone how to pitch

AJ Gonzalez @AJontheguitar @yakyucosmo Said he was garbage without the sticky stuff and they called me a madman @yakyucosmo Said he was garbage without the sticky stuff and they called me a madman

Trevor Bauer's stint in Japan is a do or die situation

As we are seeing more and more frequently, the NPB is rivaling the MLB in all of the categories. The recent World Baseball Classic showed the world how good Japan is at baseball, exemplified by their superstar Shohei Ohtani, among others.

Bauer, who was seen as one of the better pitchers in North America during his heyday, got a rude awakening in Japan.

Poll : 0 votes