Jennifer Lopez is an American singer and actress. Recently, she took to Instagram to upload a video of her singing with Stevie Mackey. They sang karaoke renditions of Michael Jackson classics. From the looks of it, it seemed like an excellent way of enjoying and spending the Friday night with friends.

JLo looked very happy and in her element while the video was shot. However, fans roasted her for her singing skills. Jennifer got criticism for her off-key Michael Jackson tribute.

Jennifer debuted as a Fly Girl dancer on the sketch comedy television program In Living Colour in 1991. She continued to feature there regularly until she pursued acting in 1993.

Relationship between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are very much in love with one another. Since reconnecting, they have been open about their devotion and routinely appeared together in public. The couple tied the knot in 2021.

Following her split from Alex Rodriguez, Lopez and Ben Affleck made amends. In the past, Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were romantically involved. At the turn of the millennium, the two started dating due to their roles in the critically panned movie "Gigili."

The couple was frequently mentioned in the media as "Bennifer." They got engaged and split up in 2004. In 2021, they reconnected, and they later got married.

Fans were ecstatic to learn that the couple have extended their engagement till April 2022. But everyone was shocked when the pair decided to get married on July 17 in a ceremony in Las Vegas. The pair remarried in August to celebrate their union in a more formal ceremony.