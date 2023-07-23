The SAG-AFTRA strike is still in effect, and Hollywood figures, including actresses like Vanessa Hudgens, are calling for better pay and working conditions. The High School Musical actress and the fiancée of Colorado Rockies shortstop Cole Tucker recently joined the list of prominent figures in the entertainment industry who are supporting the cause.

Hudgens recently posted on her Instagram account about the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike and how she is distributing her own brand Caliwater among members to beat the heat. But fans on Instagram are not pleased with her marketing tactics. Fans are bashing Vanessa in her post by saying:

"Promoting your nasty a** water to get paid"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"You are such an opportunist...WTF"

Hudgens Instagram post

Although, on the other hand, co-founder of Caliwater Oliver Trevena was defending Vanessa Hudgens along with her brand and their marketing strategies.

Fans roast Hudgens on her Instagram post

Vanessa Hudgens, known for her prominent presence in Hollywood, decided to show her support for the striking writers. Her approach, on the other hand, raised eyebrows among both fans and critics as she promoted her own brand.

Vanessa Hudgens was among many at the SAG-AFTRA strike of Hollywood

SAG-AFTRA strike

Approximately 65,000 Hollywood actors have united in a strike to demand higher pay amidst inflation and the changing landscape of the entertainment industry.

They argue that the income they once relied on, primarily generated from residuals of movie and television appearances, has significantly declined due to the rise of streaming platforms. This has left the majority of actors struggling to make ends meet.

The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) has called for negotiations with major studios. This included Apple, Amazon, Netflix, NBC Universal, Sony and Paramount (the parent company of CBS News).

The strike, which commenced on July 14, has received strong support from writers and the Oppenheimer cast, who walked out of the film's London premiere in solidarity. The focus remains on advocating for fair treatment and respect for all professionals involved in creating the captivating stories that have shaped the film industry for generations.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!