In a recent Instagram post that has stirred up a storm among sports fans, New York Yankees' star player Aaron Judge endorsed Accelerator drink while sporting what appeared to be a lower-quality Yankees jersey.

The seemingly subpar attire choice left fans fuming and questioning the authenticity of the brand's association with the renowned athlete.

The online uproar began when Judge shared a photo on his Instagram account, proudly showcasing Accelerator drink. However, it wasn't the energy drink that caught the attention of his followers, it was the questionable Yankees jersey he was donning.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Aaron Judge's Instagram Post

Fans were quick to point out that the jersey looked suspiciously like a knockoff, with comments ranging from "What is that sh*t jersey?" to claims that Judge's outfit seemed to be sourced from budget online retailers.

Aaron Judge's Instagram Post

Aaron Judge's Instagram Post

Instagram was flooded with images comparing Judge's jersey with authentic Yankees merchandise, fueling the controversy even further.

Many fans expressed their disappointment, feeling that an acclaimed athlete like Judge should be associated with high-quality products that accurately represent the team's brand and image.

Aaron Judge's recovery update

Yankees White Sox Baseball

Captain Judge's much-awaited return to the New York Yankees' lineup has yet to yield the desired results. Since his comeback on July 28, the team has struggled, posting a 5-8 record and further sliding in the playoff race.

Averaging a mere 3.69 runs per game during this period, the Yankees have failed to secure victories in their past four series.

Although Judge has contributed to the team's efforts, his presence alone hasn't ignited the offensive spark anticipated by fans and analysts. Currently trailing the Baltimore Orioles by a significant 12 games, the Yankees' chances of defending their AL East title appear bleak. Their focus should be to clinch a wild card spot in the remaining 47 games.

As sports commentator Jomboy aptly said, risking the health of a player who recently inked a lucrative nine-year, $360 million deal might not be a prudent long-term strategy for the organization.

With a 5.5-game gap to bridge for a wild card spot, the Yankees face a crucial juncture where careful consideration of Judge's role and preservation is imperative for both short-term success and the team's future endeavors.