Fans split over MLB’s ruling on Pete Rose and chance of potential Hall of Fame induction 

Cincinnati Reds icon Pete Rose's Hall of Famer induction chances have been resurrected after he was removed from Major League Baseball's permanently ineligible list on Monday.
MLB commissioner Rob Manfred announced the decision on the eve of Pete Rose Day, making the all-time hits leader eligible for induction in Cooperstown for the first time.
Rose was banned from the MLB Hall of Fame ballot because of gambling on MLB games during his managerial career with the Reds but Manfred said that the punishment ends after the deaths of the individuals. However, the latest announcement has fans split.
"So this means all the steroid users will get into the HOF after they die too right? Bad call," wrote a fan.
"That's a shame, had to wait until the man died before you let him back in. Can't wait for his HoF induction," countered a fan.
"This is disgraceful. Either keep the “permanent ban” permanent, or don’t. It’s not permanent if they become eligible after they die," wrote another.
Fans continued to be divided over the decision.
"Too little too late. disgraceful not to reinstate Pete Rose while he was alive," alleged a fan.
"I'm not happy. could be a pandora's box of problems as the living 'roiders sue to get their chance to be in the hall."
"I’m sorry but this is atrocious, Pete should’ve been able to see himself in the HOF…."
Petition to reinstate Pete Rose picked up after Donald Trump's statement
The petition to remove Pete Rose from MLB'S banned list picked pace after President Donald Trump urged baseball to recognise Rose's legacy. Trump wrote on X:
"Baseball, which is dying all over the place, should get off its fat, lazy ass, and elect Pete Rose, even though far too late, into the Baseball Hall of Fame!’’
The Reds icon died in September last year. His reinstatement means Rose will be eligible for the 2027 Classic Baseball Era committee ballot and will need 12 votes from the committee for his induction in 2028.
The latest announcement also raises question marks over the non-induction of players from the infamous steroid era.