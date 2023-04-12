Create

Fans in splits after MLB sportscaster narrowly escapes Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s ice-bucket celebration: “Hazel in mid-season form with that dodge”

By Aashna
Modified Apr 12, 2023 14:17 GMT
The post-game ritual stayed alive with Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s ice-bucket celebration.

What caught MLB fans' eye was MLB sportscaster Hazel Mae avoiding the ice bucket that was meant for Kevin Kiermaier. Fans were in splits after Mae narrowly escaped. Here's what the Blue Jays tweeted:

THE TRADITION STAYS ALIVE 😏 #NextLevel https://t.co/cUpqMkh8sb
"TRADITION STAYS ALIVE NextLevel" - Toronto Blue Jays

Fans posted their comments on the video:

Hazel in mid season form with that dodge twitter.com/bluejays/statu…
Hazel knows the drill. twitter.com/BlueJays/statu…

Many are welcoming Kiermaier to the team and wishing him more ice bucket showers:

@BlueJays @27vladdyjr @KKiermaier39 @MLB @Sportsnet @FAN590 Welcome to Toronto, @KKiermaier39 ! May there be many more ice bucket showers in your future! #NextLevel

Others appreciated Hazel Mae's quick reflexes.

@BlueJays @27vladdyjr @KKiermaier39 @MLB @Sportsnet @FAN590 @thehazelmae showing that spring training has already paid off here with those quick moves. 😆
@BlueJays @27vladdyjr @KKiermaier39 @MLB @Sportsnet @FAN590 @thehazelmae you have to teach me to run away in those wedge heels!!! Lol
@BlueJays @27vladdyjr @KKiermaier39 @MLB @Sportsnet @FAN590 Excellent reflexes Hazel
@BlueJays @27vladdyjr @KKiermaier39 @MLB @Sportsnet @FAN590 @thehazelmae is fast on her feet.
@BlueJays @27vladdyjr @KKiermaier39 @MLB @Sportsnet @FAN590 Hazel 😂 https://t.co/t0S5JoFTYl
@BlueJays @27vladdyjr @KKiermaier39 @MLB @Sportsnet @FAN590 Kev looked so confused when @thehazelmae moved 😂😂

The Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Detroit Tigers 9-3 on Tuesday night with five home runs from Kevin Kiermaier and a three-run bomb from Alejandro Kirk. Not to mention a fantastic leaping catch at the center field wall by Kiermaier.

Kiermaier has drawn notice for his exceptional outfield defense, powerful arm, lightning-quick closing speed, and knack for successfully stealing home runs.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. kept the ice-bucket tradition alive

Detroit Tigers v Toronto Blue Jays
Detroit Tigers v Toronto Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays started a post-game custom of ice bucket celebrations during their 2015 postseason run. This entails athletes and coaches throwing ice-cold water buckets over the heads of teammates who significantly aided the team's victory that particular day.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. made his major league debut in April 2019 and is the son of former Major League Baseball player and Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero Sr. He is recognized as one of the top active hitters in MLB and is a right-handed batter and thrower.

