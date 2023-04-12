The post-game ritual stayed alive with Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s ice-bucket celebration.

What caught MLB fans' eye was MLB sportscaster Hazel Mae avoiding the ice bucket that was meant for Kevin Kiermaier. Fans were in splits after Mae narrowly escaped. Here's what the Blue Jays tweeted:

"TRADITION STAYS ALIVE NextLevel" - Toronto Blue Jays

Fans posted their comments on the video:

Many are welcoming Kiermaier to the team and wishing him more ice bucket showers:

Others appreciated Hazel Mae's quick reflexes.

The Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Detroit Tigers 9-3 on Tuesday night with five home runs from Kevin Kiermaier and a three-run bomb from Alejandro Kirk. Not to mention a fantastic leaping catch at the center field wall by Kiermaier.

Kiermaier has drawn notice for his exceptional outfield defense, powerful arm, lightning-quick closing speed, and knack for successfully stealing home runs.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. kept the ice-bucket tradition alive

Detroit Tigers v Toronto Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays started a post-game custom of ice bucket celebrations during their 2015 postseason run. This entails athletes and coaches throwing ice-cold water buckets over the heads of teammates who significantly aided the team's victory that particular day.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. made his major league debut in April 2019 and is the son of former Major League Baseball player and Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero Sr. He is recognized as one of the top active hitters in MLB and is a right-handed batter and thrower.

