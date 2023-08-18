Former New York Mets star Matt Harvey's new career path in real estate took a toll on his love life, according to reports, ultimately ending his relationship with Australian model Monika Clarke. The couple's romance seems to have cooled off after Harvey's move.

Harvey, known for his outstanding game on the baseball field, has been through a lot in his career, including getting suspended for using cocaine and pain medication during his time with the Mets.

Ever since then, he has transformed, embracing a new chapter in his life as a real estate executive with the prestigious firm Newmark. His dedication to his career appears to have taken a toll on his romantic life.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans on Twitter are taking swings at Monika Clarke for her choices:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The former NL Comeback Player of the Year retired from baseball in May, embarking on a fresh professional journey. Despite the recent setback, Harvey's track record with celebrities suggests that he won't stay down for long. As he works his way through this new phase of life, Harvey's resilience and adaptability continue to shine through.

Harvey's MLB career

Matt Harvey

Harvey, known for his incredible talent, has put a stop to his illustrious nine-season career in Major League Baseball (MLB) and shifted his focus to real estate. Harvey has played for various teams, including the New York Mets, Cincinnati Reds, Los Angeles Angels, Kansas City Royals, and Baltimore Orioles.

Harvey was selected by the Mets as the seventh overall pick in the 2010 MLB draft. His major league debut in 2012, with 11 strikeouts, set a new record and gave a hint at his promising career ahead.

Harvey earned his place in the 2013 MLB All-Star Game. However, injuries, including an unsuccessful Tommy John surgery that sidelined him for the entire 2014 season, tested his fate.

At the start of April 2022, Harvey re-signed with the Orioles organization on a minor league contract. However, his MLB career was completely derailed when he received a 60-game suspension for the distribution of a prohibited drug of abuse. Harvey's suspension had a connection with his testimony of former teammate Tyler Skaggs' death.

Even though Harvey elected free agency, his career fell apart.

On May 5, 2023, Harvey finally announced his retirement from MLB.