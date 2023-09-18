Former MLB star Albert Pujols is all over the news as he recently tied the knot with Nicole Fernandez. The couple dated for a year before getting married. They shared the happy news on social media, where they got a bunch of reactions.

Recently, Nicole shared a picture on Instagram from their wedding album, and what stole the spotlight was not the power couple but Nicole's mother.

Here's how fans reacted to Pujols' mother-in-law.

Reaction of fans

How it all began for Albert Pujols & Nicole Fernandez

MLB legend Albert Pujols and Nicole Fernandez, the daughter of former Dominican President Leonel Fernandez, made their relationship official in October 2022.

Their relationship is remarkable as it began shortly after Pujols' divorce from his wife, Diedre Pujols, in April 2022, alleging irreconcilable differences after a 22-year marriage.

In September 2022, Albert caught the ceremonial first pitch that Leonel Fernandez, Nicole's father, threw during a baseball game between the Cincinnati Reds and the St. Louis Cardinals. This occasion brought Albert and Nicole together as a couple in the public eye.

The couple tied the knot and announced it to their fans on social media. Albert Pujols shared a picture on Instagram with a caption.

"My best love story is the one I'm living with you ❤️"

Pujols was one of the most successful and reliable players in the MLB. He earned multiple honors, including three National League MVP trophies and 10 All-Star selections. His illustrious contracts, like his historic 10-year, $254 million agreement with the Los Angeles Angels, considerably increased his net worth.

The future holds the possibility of Pujols being inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Fans may have a variety of ideas about his personal life, but what's important is that the former celebrity may spend his well-deserved retirement with someone very precious.