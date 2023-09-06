After a long hiatus, Julio Rodriguez’s girlfriend Jordyn Huitema made her way back to the Pacific Northwest to start training with her club OL Reign.

On June 21, 2022, Huitema was transferred to the American football club OL Reign, after she penned a two-year contract with the club. During the finals of the 2022 edition of The Women’s Cup, Huitema secured her first goal for the team, thereby giving the Reign a 2-1 lead over Racing Louisville FC. Eventually, that turned out to be the winning goal.

Huitema also scored two goals in the remainder of the regular season. Her second was during the season-ending contention with the Orlando Pride where Reign secured the NWSL Sheild.

Jordyn Huitema returned to the field after a long break due to the FIFA Women’s World Cup. She conveyed the news through an Instagram post.

"Back in the PNW" - Jordyn Huitema posted on Instagram.

Fans on Instagram went into a frenzy seeing the soccer player make her return to the field. Here's how the fans reacted:

Fans are hoping to see Huitema be back in her form and ace the game once more.

Jordyn Huitema’s relationship with Julio Rodriguez

Jordyn Huitema is a professional women’s soccer player while Julio Rodriguez plays for the Seattle Mariners. The two are currently dating. The couple officially broke the news on November 1, 2022, and have garnered attention from various media sources ever since.

"Hard to beat my view" - Julio Rodriguez had posted on Instagram.

According to reports, Jordyn ended a five-year relationship with Alphonso Davies, a well-known player for Bayern Munich and the Canadian National Soccer Team. She grew closer to Julio Rodriguez after their breakup. In November 2022, the couple made their romance public by writing about it on social media.

There is no news of the two tying knots anytime soon as the two are still in their early twenties. Presently, the couple is focusing on their individual careers and are looking forward to building a career before making the next move.