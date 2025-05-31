  • home icon
  Fans taken aback by Rays' bold move of optioning Chandler Simpson to Triple-A

Fans taken aback by Rays' bold move of optioning Chandler Simpson to Triple-A

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified May 31, 2025 04:38 GMT
MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Houston Astros - Source: Imagn
Fans taken aback by Rays' bold move of optioning Chandler Simpson to Triple-A - Source: Imagn

The Tampa Bay Rays turned heads on Friday after they decided to demote Chandler Simpson. The rookie sensation was optioned to Triple-A Durham to make room on the roster for the returning Jake Magnum.

While Chandler Simpson was promoted to MLB last month, earlier than many anticipated, the rookie added another dimension to Tampa's offense with his electric base running, often making the highlight reels.

The Rays' No. 7 prospect wasn't expected to give too much power in his at-bats, but Simpson was decent in his plate appearances, slashing .285/.315/.317 in 35 games.

The decision shocked MLB fans, who expressed their feelings on social media.

"Kids done everything right & he gets sent down? Obviously has something to do w/ service time smh," alleged a fan.
"He was rolling! Damn. Are they keeping him down to control his salary?" Wrote another fan.
"Wtf is actually wrong with the Rays."
"Rays are so unserious," wrote a fan.
"I hate this. People don't understand how much it can change the game by applying pressure on the bases," wrote another fan.
"7 hits in the last 10 games and 5 SB in the last 2 games. Makes no sense at all."
While Simpson impressed with his electrifying speed, Jake Magnum provided strong at-bats since his MLB debut in March. He was 338/.384/.397 in 21 games before his injury.

Rays manager discussed "tough" decision to option Chandler Simpson

Although Rays manager Kevin Cash announced the decision to option Chandler Simpson on Friday morning, he acknowledged the rookie's professionalism during his major league stint.

“They're all tough decisions,” Cash said. “Certainly this one was right at the top of the list. He was a pro. The way he carried himself the entire time he was down here was really, really appreciated and impressive, so no different from our conversation today.”

While Chandler Simpson's base running caught the attention of the league, the Rays feel he has more work to do on his defensive skills in the outfield. Simpson is also expected to hone his offensive skills in Triple-A.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
