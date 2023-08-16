Following allegations involving Wander Franco, the Tampa Bay Rays' star shortstop, Loredana Chevalier's Instagram profile has become a focal point for outrage among fans.

The Dominican Republic's attorney general has opened an investigation into Franco's alleged involvement with a minor, raising questions about his reputation and career.

Franco appeared to dismiss the charges in an Instagram live video while showing his dedication to improvement. He was kept from going on the Rays' ongoing West Coast tour due to the controversy, however.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Franco has been added to the Restricted List in accordance with the team, and the MLB is looking into the incident.

Loredana Chevalier's Instagram profile

Loredana Chevalier's Instagram profile

Loredana Chevalier's Instagram profile

Loredana Chevalier's Instagram profile

Loredana Chevalier's Instagram profile

Loredana Chevalier's Instagram profile

In the midst of these developments, social media posts showing Franco in private moments with someone thought to be the alleged 14-year-old, Loredana Chevalier, have surfaced.

Although Franco denies having any connection to Chevalier, the pictures have raised public suspicion and outrage.

The Rays announced their support for MLB's investigation and their commitment to treating everyone involved with respect. The seriousness of the circumstance and its possible repercussions are reflected in Franco's absence from the team.

Wander Franco's wife and kids

Wander Franco

Wander Franco is married and has two sons.

Franco married his longtime girlfriend after the 2021 MLB season. The couple has a son named Samuel Franco Jr., who was born in late 2018. They welcomed another son in 2022.

In an ESPN interview, Franco said that he has a tattoo of his son on his left arm. He also mentioned that he feels a big responsibility for his family and thus needs to play well.

Wander Franco has a sister and two older brothers, Wander Alexander Franco and Wander Javier Franco, who were drafted by the Houston Astros. Wander was also inspired by his two uncles, Erick and former Ray Willy Aybar, who played in the major leagues.