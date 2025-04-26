Fans tear into Jeff McNeil after Mets' 5-4 loss vs. Nationals

The New York Mets' momentum came to a scratching halt as they were defeated by the Washington Nationals in the opening game of their three-game series tonight. The primary villain — at least in the eyes of the team's fans, is All-Star utility man Jeff McNeil. He made his season debut tonight after starting the season on the shelf with an oblique strain.

With the game tied at 4-4 in the bottom of the ninth and a runner on first, Nationals slugger James Wood smacked a grounder straight to the direction of McNeil near second base. The two-time All-Star, however, mishandled it and the ball rolled to center field — giving C.J. Abrams the chance to run home for the walk-off single.

To say that the Mets fans were livid, would be an understatement.

"Does anyone actually like Jeff McNeil????" A fan questioned.

"Send Jeff to the shadow realm and play acuna everyday," a fan suggested.

"Thank Mendoza for putting back McNeil," one fan sarcastically stated.

Fans were up in arms at skipper Carlos Mendoza's decision of picking McNeil, suggesting that Luisangel Acuña would have been a better fit for the position.

"Good thing they benched young, athletic, fast Acuna for old b*lls Jeff McNeil," a fan shared.

"Send McNeil back to AAA," a fan said.

"God u should’ve made that damn play wt*!!! Let acuna start please!!!" A fan exclaimed.

The powerhouse Metropolitans would have another shot at redemption against the Nationals on the road. First pitch for Game 2 is at 4:05 p.m. ET, tomorrow, April 26.

James Wood's first walk-off hit lifts Nationals past surging Mets

The Washington Nationals overcame the New York Mets in tonight's game courtesy of young slugger James Wood's walk-off single in the ninth inning.

With the game tied, the 22-year-old brought home C.J. Abrams from first base after All-Star Jeff McNeil mishandled a grounder in second base. Wood is having a sensational start for the Nats as he has is tied for the second-most home runs hit in all of the majors with eight.

The Nationals' 5-4 victory over the Mets effectively ended the latter's seven game winning streak. Although severely outmatched on paper, Washington has played "kingslayer" to top teams in the league so far this year.

Washington were victorious in the back-to-back series they played against the postseason dark horse Diamondbacks and the reigning champion Dodgers to start off April. It should then come to no one's surprise that the team is seemingly extra motivated when facing the top dogs in the league.

