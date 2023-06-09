Pete Alonso of the New York Mets has been a bright spot in a season that, many are starting to believe, is spiralling out of control. Now, it looks like his short-term future with the team has been cast into doubt.

The 2019 NL Rookie of the Year Award winner, Pete Alonso made it back to the All-Star game in 2022 after a three-year hiatus on account of his league-best 153 RBIs. A slugger by nature, Alonso is leading the NL in both home runs and RBIs with 22 and 49 respectively.

Despite Alonso's success, the New York Mets are stagnating. Now at 30-33, they stand three games out of the third and final Wild Card spot. During Wednesday's loss against the Atlanta Braves, Pete Alonso was hammered with a pitch by Braves starter Charlie Morton.

Upon completion of an X-Ray scan, it was determined that Alonso had suffered a mere contusion. However, according to MLB insider Jon Heyman, there is growing concern within the New York Mets organization that their best hitter may be out of commission for a more significant period of time.

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman There’s real concern Pete Alonso hits the Injured List. He may miss a few weeks. There’s real concern Pete Alonso hits the Injured List. He may miss a few weeks.

"There’s real concern Pete Alonso hits the Injured List. He may miss a few weeks." - Jon Heyman

Fans, who have already observed the Mets 1-6 record in the month of June, were quick to conclusions. More than a few espoused notions that the season was just as good as over for the Mets.

Good Fundies Brian @GoodFundies @JonHeyman Sucks for the Mets. But sucks even more for Pete Alonso, who was on pace for 57 homers. @JonHeyman Sucks for the Mets. But sucks even more for Pete Alonso, who was on pace for 57 homers.

Fire Billy Eppler!!!! Worst team money can buy. @JonHeyman $345 million roster and when the Mets continue struggling we'll hear that it's all because 1 player is out.Fire Billy Eppler!!!! Worst team money can buy. @JonHeyman $345 million roster and when the Mets continue struggling we'll hear that it's all because 1 player is out. Fire Billy Eppler!!!! Worst team money can buy.

Michael Rood @Michael38816020 @JonHeyman I'm not shocked I think pete is hurt more than mets would say this he's hurt @JonHeyman I'm not shocked I think pete is hurt more than mets would say this he's hurt

A former second round draft pick, Alonso has been strung along on a succession of one-year deals ever since he exceeded rookie limits after his breakout 2019 season.

Ron Washington’s Fungo Clinic @90FeetToFirst @JonHeyman I think there should be real concern that the Mets blew three leads and should have swept @JonHeyman I think there should be real concern that the Mets blew three leads and should have swept

Bryan @Bryan_Keeley1 I blame bonds trying to protect his record! @JonHeyman Yordan, Judge and alonso out now 🤔I blame bonds trying to protect his record! @JonHeyman Yordan, Judge and alonso out now 🤔💭I blame bonds trying to protect his record!

Pete Alonso has been one of the most clutch hitters in the entire MLB this season. With his May 19 walk-off dinger against the league-best Tampa Bay Rays, Alonso joined a small and elite group of Mets alumni to have hit four walk-off home runs, a number that ties them for the franchise lead.

Pete Alonso's prolonged absence could be a dagger in the Mets' heart

Despite their $359 million payroll, the Mets have put up mediocre hitting stats this season. The team is 16th in total runs, 20th in team batting average, and 10th in home runs. In terms of pitching, the $86 million tandem of Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander has failed to live up to expectation. With Alonso gone, the team has lost one of it's very few overachievers.

