After Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros completed their dazzling 2022 World Series win, fans expected that the team would re-emerge as a top contender in 2023. However, a succession of injuries has jeopardized Houston's back-to-back aspirations.

After 2017 MVP and multiple-time All-Star Jose Altuve suffered a broken thumb in the World Baseball Classic, the second baseman missed the first two months of the season. Additionally, outfielder Michael Brantley has been out since June 2022 with shoulder issues.

However, the biggest injury of the year for the Astros came in a recent series against the Toronto Blue Jays. During his first at-bat of the game, slugger Yordan Alvarez left the game. It was later announced that Alvarez would miss 4-6 weeks with an oblique injury.

Bob Nightengale @BNightengale Tough news for the Houston #Astros , who were without Jose Altuve for 2 months, still don’t have Michael Brantley, and now are without MVP candidate Yordan Alvarez for 4-6 weeks, targeting late July. Tough news for the Houston #Astros, who were without Jose Altuve for 2 months, still don’t have Michael Brantley, and now are without MVP candidate Yordan Alvarez for 4-6 weeks, targeting late July.

At the point of his untimely injury, Yordan Alvarez was the best hitter on the Houston Astros. Over the course of 57 games for the team, Alvarez had 17 home runs and 55 RBIs. However, few beyond fans of his team seemed to feel any remorse.

JasonSmithberg @dodgerjason @BNightengale I guarantee the majority of Dodgers fans aren't shedding a tear. @BNightengale I guarantee the majority of Dodgers fans aren't shedding a tear.

One of the MLB's heaviest hitters, Yordan Alvarez's IL designation comes as many other of the league's best bats nurture ailments. Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees, and Pete Alonso of the Mets, who lead the AL and NL in home runs respectively, are beginning medium-term IL assignments this week.

Alongside his teammates on the Astros, Alvarez is very unpopular with opposing fans after the 2017-2018 Astros sign-stealing scandal. The league found that during the Astros' 2017 playoff run, the team was employing dishonest tactics to steal signs from opposing pitchers, including banging on the top of a garbage can.

Although Alvarez was not personally implicated, his association is all the ammunition that fans need.

. @CfbDose @BNightengale He banged on a trashcan too hard and got injured... @BNightengale He banged on a trashcan too hard and got injured...

Alec 🇨🇦🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @ThomsonAlec @BNightengale That’s baseball. Happens to the best of teams, and teams with lying cheaters. @BNightengale That’s baseball. Happens to the best of teams, and teams with lying cheaters.

Yordan Alvarez's absence throws already spurious Astros season into further doubt

Now 3.5 games behind the Texas Rangers for the AL West's top spot, the opportunities for the Astros to close the gap are becoming fewer, and further between.

With Alvarez out of the lineup, manager Dusty Baker will need to find alternative ways to make up for lost runs. While the roster possesses the skill to get there, it will continue to be an uphill battle for the defending world champs.

