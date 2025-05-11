Father of three, Mets superstar Francisco Lindor opens up about feeling 'dad guilt' due to MLB career

New York Mets superstar Francisco Lindor opened up about the emotional challenges of being away from his children due to his MLB career. As part of the job, Lindor regularly travels on road trips to face different teams throughout the season.

In a recent episode of The Un-a-Parent Podcast hosted by his wife, Katia Reguero Lindor, Francisco joined her along with Cleveland Guardians pitcher Shane Bieber and his wife, Kara. The group had a conversation about balancing parenthood with the demands of a professional baseball career.

Reflecting on how it feels to be away from his children, Lindor said:

“It gets the older they get, it gets a little bit harder for us, the dads. And it's because they can talk and they say, no, don't go. They give you the look of like, 'you're leaving again? No'.”

“That's when it gets a little, a little harder when they are like baby, baby, you feel for them and you want to be there for them. But it's not, it doesn't hurt as much as when they're telling you, 'Why do you have to leave?'”

Agreeing to his remarks, Lindor's wife Katia added:

"Like the Dad guilt and the partner guilt"

Francisco Lindor has been married to his wife Katia since 2021. The couple has welcomed three children together: two daughters, Kalina and Amapola, and most recently, a baby boy named Koa, born in March this year.

Francisco Lindor discusses his experience of welcoming a new life into the world

Cleveland Guardians pitcher Shane Bieber and his wife, Kara, welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in March 2025. During the podcast conversation with them, Francisco Lindor shared his own experience of becoming a parent (starts at 26:46):

“Bringing a life into the world. It's fantastic. It is so cool. And then you get to finally see if they look like Shane or it looks like Kara.”

“It's crazy. You know, like, Oh my God, it's got my nose or no, it's got Katia's nose or, you know, then family members start coming in. It's like, Oh, it looks like me. Shut up. No, it doesn't. It looks like me.”

Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets are currently in a three-game home series at Citi Field against the Chicago Cubs. The teams have split the first two games of the series and are set to face each other again in the series finale on Sunday.

