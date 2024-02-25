"Feel like I’m an airport controller trying to land these planes" - Sports agent Scott Boras reflects on the complexities of securing player contracts

One of the infamous "Scott Boras Four" has signed this MLB offseason. Spring Training games have already begun. It's been an interesting offseason for the agent who usually, and does again this year, get the most notable free agent clients in the sport. They just have not been signed yet for the most part.

Boras has negotiated some of the biggest contracts in MLB history. Not all of them have aged particularly well, and teams are evidently exhibiting some concern over that and they have pause when it comes to his clients.

Via USA Today, Boras said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I feel like I’m an airport controller trying to land these planes."

For whatever reason, his four main clients have seen very little interest.

Scott Boras clients struggling to get signed

Cody Bellinger was just signed by the Chicago Cubs after a stalemate that lasted into Spring Training. He inked a three-year deal for $80 million when it was all said and done.

Cody Bellinger finally signed

Blake Snell has had a couple of looks from the New York Yankees, but that's it. Both Matt Chapman and Jordan Montgomery have had almost nothing concrete. Most teams have had their spring openers by now, and three of the biggest free agents haven't signed.

This is particularly worrisome for Snell and Montgomery. Pitchers need a full spring training session with their new teams to get ready for the regular season much more than position players do.

It has been, to say the least, an unprecedented run for Boras clients. Chapman is one of the best defenders in baseball. Montgomery is a World Series champion who had a terrific run through the playoffs. Snell won the Cy Young last year.

And yet, they all remain unsigned. Bellinger had an All-Star season and it took him until February 25 to ink a deal with the team that clearly wanted him back. Maybe things are changing with how teams look at Boras clients, which would ultimately be a first.

Players like Anthony Rendon, Carlos Rodon and Kris Bryant signed massive deals under Boras that have so far not aged well (Rodon still has plenty of time to turn that around), and it seems to have rubbed off on this year's class, at least so far.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.