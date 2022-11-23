St. Louis Cardinals star Albert Pujols’ list of accolades in his incredible career has grown once again. It is reasonable to say that the latest addition will always rank among the most meaningful as Pujols became emotional while receiving the award.

At the Musial Awards on Saturday night at the Stifel Theater, Pujols was presented with the ninth Stan Musial Lifetime Achievement Award for Sportsmanship.

Sharing pictures from the awards night, Pujols posted a lovely message and thanked the Musial family.

"Feeling honored to have received this award, I would like to thank the Musial family and everyone for making this night special." – Albert Pujols

"Big Papi" David Ortiz also commented on Pujols' post and congratulated him, saying:

"manitooo you are the real goat I love you dad congratulations.”

During his farewell tour, the three-time MVP enjoyed a sort of comeback season, hitting .270/.345/.895 with 24 home runs and 68 RBIs. The 42-year-old also joined Babe Ruth, Hank Aaron, and Barry Bonds as the club's four members with 700 home runs.

Albert Pujols’ magical farewell

Not only did Pujols complete his career with the Cardinals, but he was also awarded the 2022 National League Comeback Player of the Year.

"A magical farewell season in his return to St. Louis. The NL Comeback Player of the Year is Albert Pujols!" – MLB

Due to his enjoyable attitude towards the game, Pujols is well-liked throughout the league. The 2022 season marked the veteran slugger's final one as a player, and MLB fans congratulated him on both his honor and his illustrious career.

The award, which bears Stan Musial's name in honor of the St. Louis Cardinals legend, struck Pujols particularly differently.

He would walk into that clubhouse with a big smile. Forget about what he did on the field. What he did off the field, and the legacy he left behind, we still celebrate it today.” - Pujols upon accepting the Stan Musial Award at the Stifel in St. Louis.

