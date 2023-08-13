Felix Hernandez Mariners Hall of Fame: King-sized ceremony held in Seattle for legendary pitcher's induction

Felix Hernandez got his due for the amount of dedication he had towards the Seattle Mariners, becoming the 11th person to be inducted into the franchise's Hall of Fame. The 'King' got a grand ceremony as fans and teammates gathered at the T-Mobile Park for the celebration.

Felix Hernandez has been a Mariners legend. Starting off his career in 2005, the pitcher spent his entire career with them until his retirement in 2019. In that span, he became the franchise wins leader and strikeouts leader. He also recorded the only perfect game in Mariners history on Aug. 15, 2012.

King Hernandez was invited on to the rubber at the top of the mound to Aloe Blacc's song, 'The Man'. Indeed the man, such was the Venezuelan's prowess that since 2011 every time he led off the Mariners on the mound, the game was styled as the 'The King's Court'.

Fans used to dress themselves in a royal yellow tee shirts or other royal garments to pay homage to their king. The fans were back in these usual dress-ups as the King was coronated again.

Joining him on the 'Court' were his long time teammates Ichiro Suzuki, Edgar Martinez and Ken Griffey Jr. Hernandez couldn't hold back his tears as he spoke to the crowd at the arena.

“It’s a truly honor. The Mariners, T-Mobile Park and to Seattle, you will always be a part of my heart and my home,” Hernandez said.

Special fan surprises Felix Hernandez at his HOF ceremony

In 2013, Felix Hernandez had met Sophia Robinson through the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The then four-year-old living in Alaska had three congenial heart conditions. At the time when her family grew up watching the Mariners, she wanted to meet her favorite player.

Ten years later, flying to the T-Mobile Park all the way from Alaska, Robinson handed 'King Felix' a special bouquet of flowers.