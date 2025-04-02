Fernando Cruz's wife Omaley sends 3-word shoutout to Yankees pitcher for impressive showing despite loss

Fernando Cruz’s wife, Omaley Cruz, shared a glimpse from the New York Yankees pitcher’s recent outing, on Instagram, along with some words of admiration. She was at the Yankees' game on Tuesday to cheer on her husband as he and his team faced the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Ad

After sweeping the Milwaukee Brewers in a three-game series, the Yankees took on the Diamondbacks on Tuesday. Yankees starting pitcher Will Warren threw five innings, allowing two runs on one hit and four walks before Fernando Cruz took to the mound. Omaley recorded a clip from Cruz’s outing and shared it on her Instagram account, writing:

“El León 🦁 KK (The Lion 🦁 KK)”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

(Images via Instagram/@fcruz_48)

Cruz reshared the post on his story, replying:

Ad

Trending

“Te amo (I love you)."

Omaley Cruz also posted another clip from the game, featuring the pitcher standing on the field with some of his teammates. She captioned it:

"Te amamos mi vida. Al final buscándonos," which translates to, "We love you, my life. Finally, we're looking for each other" (per Google Translate).

Fernando Cruz pitched two scoreless innings, recording four strikeouts. The Yankees' offense got on the board in the third inning with Jasson Dominguez’s 377-foot solo homer. In the fourth, Anthony Volpe hit a solo homer shortly after Oswaldo Cabrera reached on a fielding error, giving the team a 4-2 lead.

Ad

The Diamondbacks' offense showcased its prowess in the eighth, scoring five runs after Geraldo Perdomo’s RBI single and Eugenio Suarez’s grand slam. The Yankees managed to add only one more run to their tally in the ninth on Ben Rice’s home run. They suffered a 7-5 loss in the end.

Fernando Cruz pens down adorable message for wife Omaley on Valentine’s Day

In February, Fernando Cruz and his wife, Omaley, celebrated Valentine’s Day. Cruz took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message for his wife, writing:

Ad

"I'd choose you again if I'm allowed. I live grateful to God for my life but more grateful that you were chosen to share it with you. I love you, and nothing makes me happier than seeing you smile. For you, I do everything I have to do. Happy Valentine's Day, queen!” (Translated by Instagram)

Ad

In January this year, the couple celebrated their fourteenth anniversary. On the field, Cruz and the New York Yankees will continue their series against the Arizona Diamondbacks at home on Wednesday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback