Fernando Valenzuela Jersey Retirement: Los Angeles Dodgers retire legendary pitcher's number in an 'emotional' ceremony

Los Angeles Dodgers legend Fernando Valenzuela has his No. 34 jersey retired in a pre-game ceremony ahead of their clash against the Colorado Rockies on Friday night.

While the Dodgers went on to win the game 6-1, the opening ceremony was an emotional one for the former pitcher and his family. There were several former players present as the team paid tribute to one of its greatest stars.

Fernando Valenzuela started his professional baseball career in Mexico before being signed by the Dodgers in 1979. He went on to make his MLB debut in 1981 and ended the season winning the Rookie of the Year, the Cy Young award, as well as the World Series.

Valenzuela became an instant hit with fans and earned the nickname "El Toro". He spent 11 seasons with the Dodgers, winning several personal accolades during that time. Furthermore, he was inducted into the MLB Hall of Fame in 2014.

It was an emotional moment for the Mexican and his family on Friday night. When asked if it was one of the greatest nights of life, he replied, "I believe so. … This is a very emotional day.”

After an emotionally beautiful pre-game ceremony to honor one of the greatest pitchers in their history, the Los Angeles Dodgers have a drone show planned in honor of Fernando Valenzuela after the game.

After winning the series opener against the Colorado Rockies with a slim 2-1 lead, the Dodgers have put in a more convincing performance in the second game and are in a 6-1 lead in the bottom of the eighth innings. They remain at the top of their division and are on the way to another postseason.