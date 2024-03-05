"Figure out a way to buy the team" - Fans react to Albert Pujols & Vladimir Guerrero's Angels reunion

Los Angeles Angels fans had plenty to be excited about as club legends Vladimir Guerrero and Albert Pujols recently shared their experience as guest instructors for spring training. Between them, the two legendary sluggers have over 1150 home runs and over 6000 hits. Guerrero retired from the game in 2011 and has since been inducted into the MLB Hall of Fame, while Pujols retired in 2022 and has started his career as a manager.

Vladimir Guerrero started his MLB career with the Montreal Expos and upon ending his contract with them, signed with the Los Angeles Angels. Having already built a reputation as a capable hitter, he took his game to new heights in LA, winning the AL MVP in his first season there. After his retirement in 2011, he was inducted into the LA team's Hall of Fame and was also inducted into the MLB Hall of Fame in 2018.

Albert Pujols spent a decade as a player with the LA team and won almost every individual award over his illustrious career. While he ended his playing career with the St Louis Cardinals in 2022, he remains a part of the Angels organization on a 10-year, $10 million personal services contract. He has also started his career as a manager in the Dominican Winter League.

As both legends posed for a photo during spring training in LA, it gained huge traction on social media, leading to several reactions from fans.

"Figure out a way to buy the team," wrote one fan on Twitter.

"Like dreaming," added another.

Former Angels slugger reveals aspirations to become a manager in the MLB

While legendary slugger Albert Pujols is currently with the Los Angeles Angels as a guest instructor for their spring training, he has also started his career as a manager. Pujols was recently appointed manager of the Leones del Escogido in the Dominican Winter League and will return to his position later this month.

When asked about his aspirations as a manager on Monday, Pujols said that he would welcome the chance to manage a team in the MLB. He said that it is certainly a possibility that he is looking forward to.

