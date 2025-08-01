  • home icon
“Finally gave in” - Alex Rodriguez rocks glasses look days after 50th birthday celebration

By R. Nikhil Parshy
Published Aug 01, 2025 12:55 GMT
Alex Rodriguez turned another page in his chapter with his 50th birthday celebration

Alex Rodriguez is often seen in his dashing suits and casual cool fits that complement his brand. The New York Yankees legend has added a new element to his style quotient.

Rodriguez turned 50 years old on July 27, and age seems to be catching up to him. The former slugger had to take a pair of glasses despite his reluctance.

A-Rod posted about it on his Instagram with the song 'I Can See Clearly Now' by Johnny Nash. He rocked a casual white shirt at a restaurant, reading the menu with his new glasses.

"Finally gave in and got a pair of readers," Rodriguez wrote.
Alex Rodriguez&#039;s Instagram Story featuring his new glasses (Source: Instagram @arod)
Alex Rodriguez's Instagram Story featuring his new glasses (Source: Instagram @arod)

The picture seems to be from a restaurant outing in Porto Cervo in Sardinia, Italy. Jaclyn Cordeiro, his girlfriend, had used a picture from the day to wish him on turning 50.

"50 looks good on him… but so does Italy. Lucky me, I get both. Happy Birthday Love," Cordeiro wrote.
Rodriguez celebrated '50 laps around the sun' in a get-together with family and friends in Greece. His two daughters, Natasha and Ella celebrated their father's 50th birthday alongside A-Rod's half-brother from his mother's side, Joe Dunand Sr.

"50 laps around the sun. Couldn’t be more thankful to share them with such a beautiful group of friends and family. Here’s to 50 more and HBD to my big bro @joedunand10," Rodriguez captioned the post.
Alex Rodriguez celebrates Minnesota Lynx's win over the Liberty

Alex Rodriguez has taken up new responsibility after he and Marc Lore took over the ownership of the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Lynx. Even though he is vacationing in Europe, he kept a close eye on his WNBA team as they beat the New York Liberty 100-93 in a rematch of the Finals from last year on Wednesday.

"Let's go! Huge win last night," A-Rod's caption read.
Alex Rodriguez&#039;s Instagram Story celebrating Minnesota Lynx&#039;s win (Source: Instagram @arod)
Alex Rodriguez's Instagram Story celebrating Minnesota Lynx's win (Source: Instagram @arod)

Rodriguez and Lore's ownership was confirmed after a lengthy legal process that saw back and forth with former owner Glen Taylor.

