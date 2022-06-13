"Finally took home a win at American Family Insurance Championship" - Derek Jeter and Hall of Fame golfer Juli Inkster outscore competition and win the charity golf tournament

Derek Jeter, a former New York Yankees legend, and Juli Inkster, a Hall of Fame golfer, beat out the opposition to win the American Family Insurance Championship at University Ridge Golf Club on June 11, 2022, in Madison, Wisconsin.

They played against professional golfers Andy North and former NFL quarterback Brett Favre. Despite the fact that Derek Jeter and Juli Inkster were triumphant, they were all competing for a good cause -- to raise money for the charity.

"Finally took home a win at @amfamchampionship with @juliinkster. Great tournament for a great cause with Juli, Andy, @brettfavre and all the fans!" -@Derek Jeter

Derek, who had a great time at the "Celebrity Foursome" golf tournament, noticed how competitive Brett Favre and Andy North are as golfers.

Derek said, "As soon as he came in, he didn't even say 'hello.' He started talking about 'I have a bad back because we're playing against each other. Andy the same thing,' said Jeter.

Favre replied, "You got to position yourself."

Andy added, "You're selling product."

Favre and North were defeated by Jeter and Inkster by three strokes. The official Instagram account of the American Family Insurance Championship proudly posted the names of the winning team.

"Team Inkster and Jeter FTW." - @American Family Insurance Championship

"Celebrity Foursome" fundraising golf tournament participants Derek Jeter, Juli Inkster, Andy North and Brett Favre raised $45,000 for charity

American Family Insurance Championship - Round Two

The main goal of the "Celebrity Foursome" golf tournament at the American Family Insurance Championship was to raise funds for noble causes. The total amount raised for charity is $45,000, with $25,000 going to the American Family Children's Hospital and $20,000 going to the Second Harvest Food Bank.

Andy North said, "It's just a pleasure to get folks here who want to have some fun and help us raise some money and do the right thing. People love them here."

Juli Inkster said, "Anytime you can help out and raise money for some great charity and have fun while you're doing it, it’s a win-win."

"Thanks to @amfamchampionship for having me for celebrity challenge . Thank to my partner @derekjeter we were able to squeeze by @brettfavre and Andy North, all for a great cause . Raising money for charity." - @Juli Inkster

Post-retirement from MLB, former New York Yankees star Derek Jeter taken up playing golf and is gradually becoming a pro at it.

