"Finding a way to get back maybe ahead of schedule" - MLB insider shares optimistic update on Gerrit Cole's return to throwing program

The Yankees have started the season on a high note despite the absence of their star ace, Gerrit Cole, who is dealing with an elbow injury. However, according to MLB Insider's latest update, Cole is predicted to be back on the mound in a couple of months.

Jon Morossi has given a positive update on the Cy Young winner's throwing program. He mentioned that even though many anticipated that Cole would be back on the mound by the All-Star break, he could be back in the Big League earlier.

"Very encouraging update about Gerrit Cole throwing on flat ground. This is all trending in the right direction, and actually ahead of schedule for Gerrit Cole to where it's now possible that we see him back even in the major leagues in the early part of June if things continue moving in this direction," Morosi said.

"The expectation and hope is that given the encouraging returns out in the playground sessions, we could see him throwing off a mound in the early part of May."

"And again, once he's doing that, maybe it's one more month and he's back in the major leagues by June which actually really is a bit ahead of schedule," Morosi added.

"We thought that maybe it was going to be all star break but again, what's like Max Scherzer with some of these elite competitors Gerrit Cole finding a way to get back maybe ahead of schedule."

Last season, when he won the AL Cy Young, Cole started 33 games and had a record of 15-4, along with an ERA of 2.63. He registered a total of 222 strikeouts in 209 innings.

However, things went south when, during spring training this year, he felt a slight discomfort in his elbows, which later turned out to be inflammation and edema. He was placed on the 60-day injured list.

Aaron Boone refuses to provide an exact date for Gerrit Cole's return

According to Yankees beat writer Bryan Hoch, Cole has played catch on two back-to-back days for the first time ever since being out due to injury. He also mentioned that team manager Aaron Boone has, for now, refused to give any exact date for the pitcher's return.

"Gerrit Cole will play catch again today in New York, his first time doing so on back-to-back days. Aaron Boone said there is no set date for Cole to get on a mound as he continues to build stamina."

With all the current positive updates on the pitcher's condition, the Bronx Bombers can surely expect Cole to be back on the mound sooner rather than later by June, provided no new setback falls on the player.

