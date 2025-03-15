First Japanese MLB player throws ceremonial first pitch ahead of Cubs' exhibition game vs. Hanshin Tigers 

Masanori Murakami, the first Japanese and Asian player to step foot in MLB, threw out the ceremonial first pitch on Friday ahead of the Chicago Cubs' clash with Hanshin Tigers at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan. The contest between Chicago and Hanshin is the first exhibition game before the former club faces the LA Dodgers in the season opener on March 18.

Ad

Also known as "Mashi," Murakami gained fame stateside when he made his debut for the San Francisco Giants on Sept. 1, 1964. This made him the first ever Japanese and Asian player to appear in a major league game.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Masanori Murakami throws the ceremonial first pitch ahead of a Cubs exhibition game against the Hanshin Tigers. Murakami was the first Japanese-born player to reach MLB. - @ MLB

Murakami started his professional career with the Nankai Hawks in 1963. The following year, he was sent by the organization to the United States to develop his skills. He was originally assigned to the Giants' Single-A affiliate in Fresno, but he impressed so much that he was eventually called up and asked to spend the rest of the season with the main squad in San Francisco.

Ad

The baseball great spent two seasons in San Francisco aged just 20 and posted a respectable 3.43 ERA with nine saves and 100 strikeouts as a reliever. After his stint with the Giants, he would head back to Japan in 1966, wherein he would spend time back with the Hawks, Hanshin Tigers and Nippon-Ham Fighters.

Hanshin Tigers shut out Chicago Cubs in MLB exhibition game

The NPB's Hanshin Tigers shutout the MLB's Chicago Cubs in the first exhibition game of the 2025 Tokyo Series at Tokyo Dome in Japan on Friday night.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Tigers were triumphant 3-0 as the 2023 Japan Series champion dazed the visitors in the preseason affair.

Tigers prospect Keito Mombetsu was immaculate in his five-inning appearance. The 20-year-old produced a spotless outing, surrendering no hits, runs or walks with two strikeouts.

Four-time NPB All-Star Koji Chikamoto and Ukyo Maegawa each recorded RBI doubles. On the other side of the ball, the Tigers' bullpen supported Mombetsu's brilliant outing by limiting the Cubs' offense to three base hits in the latter innings.

The LA Dodgers are now slated to face the powerhouse Yomiuri Giants in the second exhibition game of the Tokyo Series. The game is scheduled to commence today at 7:00 a.m. ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback