"First non cheater to throw a complete game" - Fans buzz as Yoshinobu Yamamoto makes postseason history 8 years after Justin Verlander’s Astros outing

The Los Angeles Dodgers made another stride toward the World Series after a 5-1 win against the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLCS Game 2 on Tuesday. The win came on the back of a historic performance from Dodgers ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

The Japanese ace followed Blake Snell's stellar showing in Game 1 by going nine innings against the Brewers to throw the first complete game in the postseason since Justin Verlander in 2017.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Dodgers right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto just threw the first complete game in the postseason in eight years. The last one: Justin Verlander on this very day in 2017 in Game 2 of the ALCS. After a leadoff home run, Yamamoto was near-perfect, and the Dodgers now lead the NLCS, 2-0.

Fans reacted to the Dodgers ace's record outing, which helped the Dodgers secure a second consecutive win against Milwaukee.

"Yamamoto first non-cheater to throw a complete game!"

"Literally everything is turning out perfect for them. Their main goal was to not have to use their bullpen at all and it's actually happening lmao."

"Yay. Just what MLB needs. Another bought WS right before the CBA expires. I put the chance there’s an MLB season in 2027 at less than 10%."

"Just cancel rest of postseason and give them world series. It's over."

"Throwing a complete game in the postseason is just as impressive as a no-hitter these days."

"The lockout is coming. This team was clueless all season and now looks unbeatable."

Yamamoto allowed three hits and one earned run with seven strikeouts in his nine innings on Tuesday. The complete game came on the eighth anniversary of Justin Verlander's outing for the Houston Astros in 2017.

Brewers manager Pat Murphy acknowledged Dodgers stars' dominance

The Brewers have been on the receiving end of two dominant pitching performances from Blake Snell and Yoshinobu Yamamoto in the first two games of the series. Snell pitched eight scoreless innings on Monday to help the Dodgers to a 2-1 win.

Brewers manager Pat Murphy acknowledged the Dodgers pitching staff's dominance while lamenting his lineup's weakness.

“Both those pitchers were as dominant as two pitchers have been,” Murphy said. “We chased way more than we've chased all year. We’ve been the best in baseball at not chasing. These pitchers brought out the worst in us.”

The Brewers face a monumental task of turning around the series as the championship series heads to Dodger Stadium for the next three games (if necessary).

