Five years after eloping, Jonah Heim's wife Mackenzie celebrates long-delayed bridal shower with Rangers wives and friends 

Texas Ranger star Jonah Heim eloped and married Mackenzie Lauren Prince on October 24, 2021. They are about to celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary, but the couple has big plans.Since they never had a proper wedding, Heim and his wife now plan to do one. Mackenzie announced their plan on August 14 through an Instagram video post, which featured the couple in a romantic clip.&quot;Five years ago, we eloped... and now, we’re giving our love the full bridal moment it deserves! From secret ‘I dos’ to the aisle of our dreams-cheers to making it official… again! Officially in my BRIDAL ERA👰🤵❤️,&quot; she captioned the post.The bridal shower ahead of the wedding has wrapped up, and Mackenzie shared highlights from the celebration on Instagram on Wednesday. The event took place at the French Room, a historic rococo-style restaurant inside the Adolphus Hotel in Dallas, Texas, and was attended by many of her friends.&quot;Not a single missed detail. I am still on cloud 9! Surrounded and loved by the very best girls!! Swipe for my surprise performance! 👰‍♀️💍,&quot; Mackenzie captioned the post.&quot;(If @kelseaballerini doesn’t invite me to do a duet after my performance of baggage I’m gonna be pissed🤣),&quot; she added. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMackenzie performed Kelsea Ballerini's hit single, &quot;Baggage,&quot; from the album Patterns, during the celebration. Among those who attended the event were Paige, Alyse and Kaylen, the respective wives of Rangers players Robert Garcia, Kyle Higashioka and Evan Carter.Jonah Heim's wife Mackenzie pens a heartwarming message on his 30th birthdayOn June 27, Rangers All-Star Jonah Heim turned 30 years old. On the special occasion, his wife, Mackenzie, shared a two-snap post on her Instagram. Both snaps showed the couple in romantic poses in casual attire.Heim kept it casual in a gray T-shirt and black shorts, while his wife wore a green-and-white minidress. In the first picture, he wrapped his arms around her from behind, and in the second, the couple shared a passionate kiss.&quot;It’s always been you. Happy 30th birthday to my person. You deserve the entire world, our babies and I are so beyond lucky to have you. I love you SO damn much. Xo 💋,&quot; Jonah Heim's wife captioned the post.Heim responded in the comments section, writing:&quot;Thank you for making the day so special! You and the kids are the best gift of all! I love you! ❤️😘&quot;Jonah Heim's comment [Image Source: Instagram/kenzieheim]Mackenzie was born on December 7, 1996, and she shares three kids with Jonah Heim. January 2021 saw the birth of their eldest son, Nash, and April 2022 saw the birth of their daughter, Luxx. In June 2024, their youngest child, a son named Champ, was born.