“Fix this pathetic excuse called an offense” - Yankees fans react as team struggles to score following series split with Athletics

The New York Yankees are one of the few teams to start this season on a five-game winning streak. The Bronx Bombers dominated the AL East at the top. However, the last defeat pushed them to the second position, paving the way for the Baltimore Orioles.

The Yankees have been impressive, but a few offensive struggles looked unavoidable, especially in their four-game series against the Oakland Athletics, which couldn't go unnoticed.

In their last game, the offense failed to score more than one run, surrendering three in return. Yankee fans were upset with the team's recent offensive performance and they took to social media to express their concerns.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Here's a look at a few fan reactions.

"Fix this pathetic excuse called an offense," wrote one fan on X.

Expand Tweet

"We had bases juiced how many times? how many times did we strand players on base??" another fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

" 11 runners left on base. Completely embarrassing," one fan chipped in.

Failing to score with the bases loaded was certainly upsetting for several fans.

"Didn’t Rowson say there would be an emphasis on situational hitting? This has to be one of the worst offenses in the league at hitting with RISP, particularly with the bases loaded," added one fan.

"Idk how we have the record we have with this offense," one fan replied.

"Idk why we can’t just drive in runners on base. Every other baseball team seems to be able to do it. It’s been every year since 2017," another fan chimed in.

Yankees offense struggles against Athletics closer Mason Miller

The Yankees were stunned by the Athletics' closer Mason Miller. The offense missed crucial pitches that could have helped them tie the game. Juan Soto was caught in a tough spot as Miller's ball surprised him. The talented pitcher closed in at 101 to 102 mph.

Miller recorded three strikeouts and got Aaron Judge on a flyout. A little power at the plate would have helped the Yankees win.

The team's offense failed to back starting pitcher Nestor Cortes after pitching seven innings. Cortes gave up a two-run homer and a solo shot but recorded zero walks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback