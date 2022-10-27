Flashback to 2014 when Yankees legend Derek Jeter's nephew went viral after he tipped his cap to his uncle in his final game at Yankee Stadium 

Not every MLB fan is aware that the toddler who tipped his cap to New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter in his last game at Yankee Stadium and became a viral meme is Jeter's nephew.

Jalen Jeter Martin, the son of Derek's younger sister, Sharlee Jeter, tipped his 'Re2pect' cap to his uncle to pay tribute to his legendary career and literally stole hearts. Undeniably, it was the cutest hat tip ever.

It is 2022, but the GIF of Jalen tipping his hat to Derek is still widely used on social media platforms for various contexts.

Derek Jeter's nephew Jalen Jeter Martin is all grown up now

Jalen Jeter Martin is all grown up now. In September 2021, he was spotted in the front row at the Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony in Cooperstown for his uncle Derek Jeter's induction.

Jalen was dressed in white and was sitting with his grandparents, Charles and Dorothy, and mother, Sharlee Jeter.

For Jeter's Hall of Fame induction, NBA stars like Michael Jordan and Patrick Ewing were present in Cooperstown along with hordes of New York Yankees fans.

Derek was part of the Baseball Hall of Fame's 2020 class. In 2020, the HOF Induction Ceremony was called off owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and, thus, had to be rescheduled for 2021.

