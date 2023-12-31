"Fooling all of my guests" - Supermodel Kate Upton shares effortless cocktail recipe, reveals how she bluffs being a 'master' mixologist

Popular supermodel and wife of MLB star Justin Verlander, Kate Upton, has created a buzz on social media with a recent post about how she likes to make cocktails for guests. Upton shared an Instagram reel of herself getting into the holiday mood by making cocktails and fooling her visitors with her mixology skills.

Upton joined the Vosa Spirits non-carbonated vodka water company as co-owner in October and has now shown us how she likes to make her cocktails.

In her recent Instagram reel, she mixes the cherry and lemon versions of the drink, topping it off with a maraschino cherry and some mint garnishing. It has grabbed a lot of attention on social media, along with the caption:

"Fooling all of my guests into thinking I’m a master cocktail maker."

Kate Upton was born into a sporting family in Michigan but moved to Florida at a young age. In 2008, she went to New York City for modeling and signed with IMG Models.

She made a breakthrough in 2011, when she appeared on the covers of Guess and Sports Illustrated for the first time. She has now become one of the world's most famous models. Moreover, she married Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander in 2017.

The fashion world remembers Kate Upton's iconic photoshoot in Antarctica in 2013

Supermodel Kate Upton cemented her iconic status after making Sports Illustrated's annual edition cover for four years, but one of her most iconic shoots was done in Antarctica in 2013.

Derek Kettela captures her in a series of bright, white swimsuits that match her snowy surroundings in Antarctica. While she has now gone on to become a global star, it remains an iconic photoshoot.

