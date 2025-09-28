'For today at least, go Brewers' - Pete Alonso pulls for Milwaukee's win as Mets’ postseason fate hangs by a thread

The New York Mets lived to fight another day after an emphatic 5-0 win over the Miami Marlins on Saturday. New York remains tied with the Cincinnati Reds on record, but are currently out of the postseason spots on a tiebreaker.Heading into their final series, the Mets were one game ahead of the Reds in the Wild Card standings. However, a fifth inning meltdown in the series opener against the Marlins, made it impossible for the Mets to go through without Cincinnati dropping a game.During their postgame interactions with the media, Mets slugger Pete Alonso voiced his support for the Milwaukee Brewers who were at that point playing the Reds.&quot;For today at least, go Brewers,&quot; Alonso said.Unfortunately, Milwaukee wasn't able to get it done as they lost 7-4 on the night. They will have one more game on Sunday to defeat the Reds, however, that is expected to be a dead rubber for the Brewers as they have achieved everything they could during the regular season.Despite their loss, the Brewers clinched home-field advantage for all of the playoffs. The Phillies who were 1.0 game behind them, lost on Saturday to the Minnesota Twins. Even if they have the same record by Sunday night, the Brewers have the regular season series tiebreaker over the Phillies.Despite the odds against their favour, the Mets are ready to give their best on Sunday. Alonso, as one of the seniors in the roster, led from the front in Game 2, hitting a home run and a double and driving in two runs. He stated that he would like to continue that momentum.“I felt like I had good at-bats all day, and hopefully I carry this over for tomorrow,” said Alonso.Carlos Mendoza reinstills faith in his team to win on SundayMets manager Carlos Mendoza, speaking after the game, expressed his satisfaction with his team but also stated that they were ready for all possibilities on Sunday.&quot;You feel good, obviously not ideal. We put ourselves in that position,&quot; Mendoza said. &quot;You got to 162 with a chance to clinch a playoff spot. Enjoy today and get ready for tomorrow.&quot;Missing out on the playoffs will be a big deal for Queens' team who made it to the National League Championship Series last year. They faced the Los Angeles Dodgers, who are expected to be their opponents as the third seed of the National League, if they make it to the NL Wild Card Series.