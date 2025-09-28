  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • 'For today at least, go Brewers' - Pete Alonso pulls for Milwaukee's win as Mets’ postseason fate hangs by a thread

'For today at least, go Brewers' - Pete Alonso pulls for Milwaukee's win as Mets’ postseason fate hangs by a thread

By R. Nikhil Parshy
Modified Sep 28, 2025 06:18 GMT
MLB: New York Mets at Miami Marlins - Source: Imagn
Pete Alonso and the Mets head into the final game of the season outside the playoff spots (Source: Imagn)

The New York Mets lived to fight another day after an emphatic 5-0 win over the Miami Marlins on Saturday. New York remains tied with the Cincinnati Reds on record, but are currently out of the postseason spots on a tiebreaker.

Ad

Heading into their final series, the Mets were one game ahead of the Reds in the Wild Card standings. However, a fifth inning meltdown in the series opener against the Marlins, made it impossible for the Mets to go through without Cincinnati dropping a game.

During their postgame interactions with the media, Mets slugger Pete Alonso voiced his support for the Milwaukee Brewers who were at that point playing the Reds.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"For today at least, go Brewers," Alonso said.
Ad

Unfortunately, Milwaukee wasn't able to get it done as they lost 7-4 on the night. They will have one more game on Sunday to defeat the Reds, however, that is expected to be a dead rubber for the Brewers as they have achieved everything they could during the regular season.

Despite their loss, the Brewers clinched home-field advantage for all of the playoffs. The Phillies who were 1.0 game behind them, lost on Saturday to the Minnesota Twins. Even if they have the same record by Sunday night, the Brewers have the regular season series tiebreaker over the Phillies.

Ad

Despite the odds against their favour, the Mets are ready to give their best on Sunday. Alonso, as one of the seniors in the roster, led from the front in Game 2, hitting a home run and a double and driving in two runs. He stated that he would like to continue that momentum.

“I felt like I had good at-bats all day, and hopefully I carry this over for tomorrow,” said Alonso.
Ad

Carlos Mendoza reinstills faith in his team to win on Sunday

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza, speaking after the game, expressed his satisfaction with his team but also stated that they were ready for all possibilities on Sunday.

"You feel good, obviously not ideal. We put ourselves in that position," Mendoza said. "You got to 162 with a chance to clinch a playoff spot. Enjoy today and get ready for tomorrow."

Missing out on the playoffs will be a big deal for Queens' team who made it to the National League Championship Series last year. They faced the Los Angeles Dodgers, who are expected to be their opponents as the third seed of the National League, if they make it to the NL Wild Card Series.

About the author
R. Nikhil Parshy

R. Nikhil Parshy

Twitter icon

Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.

The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.

As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.

Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by R. Nikhil Parshy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications