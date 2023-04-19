Former New York Yankees star CC Sabathia, who retired at the end of the 2019 season, hosted his "Clubhouse" broadcast on the MLB network on April 18 on the 100th anniversary of the opening of the first Yankee Stadium.

Over the course of his career, CC Sabathia struggled with his weight. Sabathia frequently weighed more than 300 pounds and battled to keep it under control. Despite this, he was still able to play well, highlighting his commitment to the sport.

Since then, Sabathia has talked openly about his battles with addiction and mental health, emphasizing the value of caring for oneself and getting assistance when necessary.

Sabathia discussed his experiences with CBS Sports. Sabathia underwent a major physical transformation during COVID-19.

"I let myself go when I played," he joked.

Sabathia joined the Yankees in 2009, the first season at the current Yankee Stadium. That year, the Yankees also prevailed in the World Series.

"The history of the Yankees coincides with the history of baseball," Sabathia said. "So many things have happened in the Bronx and at that stadium and I think people feel that. The stadium just has that star quality. It's like MSG. When you show up to New York it's like you show up to Broadway. Everybody wants to put on their best performance here."

MLB fans questioned CC Sabathia's weightloss transformation

The former pitcher wanted to shed weight so that it would assist with the injuries he was experiencing. At one point in his career, he weighed almost 300 pounds.

After undergoing knee surgery in 2018, Sabathia seriously altered his diet by going vegan. He started working on losing weight in 2014. He had cardiac catheterization in December 2018 during which a blocked artery was found. As a result, he had a stent implanted.

Sabathia uploaded a picture of himself after the transformation.

Baseball Authority @BsblAuthority 🏻 CC Sabathia isn’t taking it easy in his retirement... CC Sabathia isn’t taking it easy in his retirement...💪🏻 https://t.co/u1gYoiUzwg

"CC Sabathia isn’t taking it easy in his retirement..." - Baseball Authority

Ryan Ruocco, Sabathia's "R2C2 Podcast" co-host, confirmed that the image was legitimate when many started to wonder if it had been altered.

Ruocco tweeted:

"Not Photoshopped. The big fella has been getting after it during quarantine!"

Sabathia cretired in 2019. In his career, which lasted from 2001 to 2019, the six-time All-Star and World Series winner played for the Cleveland Indians, Milwaukee Brewers and Yankees.

