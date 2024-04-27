Former Astros manager Dusty Baker honored with Baseball Digest Lifetime Achievement Award

Over the course of his 45 years of MLB service - both as a player and as a manager - Dusty Baker has been involved in a staggering 3% of all MLB games. Now, the veritable face of the game is being honored for his contributions.

On Apr. 27, Baker was given Baseball Digest's Lifetime Achievement Award. Gifted by one of the most renowned baseball publications around, Baker is the fourth individual to be recognized in such a capacity.

"Congrations from everyone at @BaseballDigest to Dusty Baker on his selection as our 2024 Lifetime Achievement Award recipient. He joins Willie Mays (2021), Vin Scully (2022) and Joe Torre (2023) as the award's honorees." - Baseball Digest

The 71 year-old now serves as an advisor to the San Francisco Giants, the team with whom Baker kicked off his managerial career in 1993. Dusty Baker joins Giants co-worker Willie Mays, Vin Scully and Joe Torre as the only people to ever receive the distinction from Baseball Digest.

Born in California in 1949, Baker was drafted by the Altanta Braves and made his debut for the team in 1968. In 1976, Baker went to the Los Angeles Dodgers, where he would win the 1981 World Series and a pair of Silver Sluggers. The outfielder retired after appearing as a member of the 1986 Oakland Athletics.

"Glenn Burks and Dusty Baker of the LA Dodgers perform what is commonly believed to be the first high-five. 1977." - History Photographed

In 1993, Baker decided to make the transition to managing. Baker went on to manage the Bonds-era Giants and a variety of other teams, albeit without success. Ater being hired by the Houston Astros in 2020, Baker led the team to the AL Pennant in 2021, and then to victory in the 2022 World Series.

Dusty Baker personifies humility even after receiving highest honors

Throughout his many decades in the MLB, Dusty Baker remained a voice of humility, never allowing his success to cloud his personality. After receiving the honor from Baseball Digest, the veteran's response was no different. According to MLB.com, Baker said:

"“Receiving this award is a tremendous honor. I never thought that I’d be in the class of the people that received this award. I know that my late mom and dad would be proud of me. This is really special.”

Despite being in his 70s, Baker continues to serve the game, just as he has done over the course of his accomplished lifetime.

