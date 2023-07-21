Former Chicago White Sox pitcher Sean Tracey decided to make his first Tiktok video full of allegations, hatred and rage directed toward the former Chicago White Sox manager Ozzie Guillen and White Sox Vice President Kenny Williams.

If the pitcher has to be remembered, it must only be for all the wrong reasons, and looks like that Sean Tracey is willing to add up on that.

He had to be demoted back to the minors, owing to his behavior on field. The event took place back in 2006, a day after he hit a Texas Rangers player. This resulted in Guillen going all out on Tracey for his behaviour and eventually sending him back to the minors.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On June 14, 2006, while the Chicago White Sox were losing to the Texas Rangers 6-0, Guillen decided to bring in Sean Tracey to intentionally hit Hank Blalock following the incident of White Sox pitcher A.J. Pierzynski being hit on the plate twice before.

Tracey’s third MLB appearance witnessed the pitcher almost drilling the Rangers slugger but missing on the first pitch. Tracey continued his efforts of attempting to hit Blalock on a 1-2 pitch, initially missing but finally hitting him to ground out to the second base.

In a recent video that the former pitcher posted on his Tiktok Account, he calls out Guillen for having a drug problem while he was managing. He also took out his rage on Kenny Williams, who was the team’s general manager back in the day.

“Pieces of crap humans with drug and sex abuse problems” – Sean Tracey said about Guillen and Williams.

The reason for this outlash seems to be stemming from the pitcher’s short-lived MLB career and the fact that he was sent down to the minors despite. However, Ozzie Guillen wasn't completely innocent in what happened either.

Chicago White Sox pitcher Sean Tracey was demoted to the White Sox Triple-A affiliate

Sean Tracey #50 of the Chicago White Sox pitches in his Major League debut in the 8th inning against the Detroit Tigers on June 8, 2006 at U.S. Cellular Field in Chicago, Illinois.

Despite the incident, Ozzie Guillen’s actions were not quite justified. That night, despite Tracey retiring Blalock, Tracey was removed from the Major Leagues. Not just that, Guillen even went on to verbally take his wrath out on him.

Tracey’s part of the story was buried under Guillen’s version. He joined the Charlotte Knights the following day.

After that, Tracey signed with the Laredo Lemurs, who belong to the American Association of Independent Professional Baseball, for the 2013 season. He represented the club in the 2014 and 2015 seasons too.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of domestic violence