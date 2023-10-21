Former Cubs pitcher Danny Serafini faces murder charges following arrest in connection to in-law's killing

Danny Serafini, a former major league pitcher for the Chicago Cubs, was taken into custody on Friday for the murder of 70-year-old Robert Gray Sophr in 2021. Moreover, he has also been charged with the attempted murder of 68-year-old Wendy Wood, as confirmed by the Placer County Sheriff's Office.

As per a New York Post report, 33-year-old Samantha Scott was also suspected and arrested, by the sheriff's office. According to reports, the alleged incident took place in June 2021 at Lake Tahoe, California.

The arrest of Serafini took place on Friday morning in Nevada. Meanwhile, the other suspect, Samantha Scott was arrested from Las Vegas, as per a report from Chronicle. Both the suspects are currently held on a non-bailable warrant.

Moreover, the sheriff's office also confirmed that the victims, Sophr and Woods, were in fact Danny Serafini's in-laws. Adding to that, the relationship between Serafini and Scott remains unidentified.

As we speak, the Placer County Sheriff's Office is currently arranging the extradition of both suspects to California, where they will face trial for murder and attempted murder charges.

The official statement from the sheriff's office reads:

“After a lengthy two-year investigation involving Placer County Sheriff’s detectives and the District Attorney’s Office, 49-year-old Danny Serafini and 33-year-old Samantha Scott were arrested this morning in Nevada for the 2021 Homewood murder of 70-year-old Robert Gary Spohr and the attempted murder of 68-year-old Wendy Wood."[via New York Post]

“PCSO detectives assisted in the apprehension of Serafini in Winnemucca, NV and also assisted in the apprehension of Scott in Las Vegas, NV. We thank the U.S. Marshal Service Reno Office, U.S. Marshal’s Nevada Violent Offender Task Force (Las Vegas), Winnemucca Police Department, and the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office with the arrests.”

All about Danny Serafini's arrest for murder case

Responding to a 911 call in June 2021, the officers found Sophr dead from a single gunshot in the neighborhood of Lake Tahoe, California. Even Wood took a gunshot but recovered after being taken to the hospital. However, she died a year later due to unrelated circumstances.

As per the Sheriff's Office investigation, a male with a hood and covered face along with a backpack, was seen walking towards the residence before the alleged shooting took place.

As recent reports emerged both Danny Serafini and Samantha Scott are held accused and await further trial.

The former left-handed pitcher was selected in the first round of the 1992 MLB draft by the Minnesota Twins. Serafini played seven seasons for six teams, and had 15 wins, 16 losses, an ERA of 6.04 and 127 strikeouts.