Former Cy young winner Zack Greinke unsure about future on the mound, per insider

Kansas City Royals general manager J.J. Picollo has revealed that their veteran star pitcher Zack Greinke is unsure if he'll continue his career in the MLB in 2024.

The 40-year-old pitcher is a Royals legend and made a hero's return to the team in 2022. However, after a disappointing season for the team as well as for Greinke, the star pitcher is doubtful about his return.

Zack Greinke was drafted by the Kansas City Royals in the 2002 MLB Draft and went on to make his major league debut in 2004. He spent the next seven years in Kansas, building a reputation as one of the finest pitchers in the league.

Greinke then went on to play for several teams in the MLB, including the Brewers, the Dodgers, and the Diamondbacks. He made his last move from the Astros back to his first team in 2022.

Over the course of his career, Greinke has made six All-Star appearances, winning the Cy Young Award once, along with six Gold Gloves and two Silver Sluggers. He has also finished as the MLB ERA leader twice.

However, since his return to the Royals, the veteran posted a 3.68 ERA in 2022, which has spiked to 5.06 this year. He ended the season with a disappointing 2-15 record, and it comes as no surprise that he's considering hanging up his glove.

Will Zack Greinke pursue 3000 career strikeouts?

While Zack Greinke contemplates whether to return for another season in the MLB for the Kansas City Royals, there is one particular statistic that stands out in his career.

The former Los Angeles Dodgers star currently has 2,979 strikeouts in his major league career, meaning another season would ensure that he reaches 3000. If he does return and reach the landmark, he will become only the 20th pitcher in the history of the MLB to achieve the feat.