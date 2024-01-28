Former Dodgers pitcher Scott Erickson connected with murder trial, per reports

Former MLB pitcher Scott Erickson has found himself in a tough spot after reportedly being named in the opening statement of a murder trial on Saturday. The case involves LA socialite Rebecca Grossman, who has been charged for the murder of two young boys in a car crash.

In his opening statement in court, Grossman's lawyer reportedly pointed the finger at Erickson, claiming him responsible for the deaths.

Scott Erickson played in the MLB for seventeen years, making his debut with the Minnesota Twins in 1990. He went on to win the World Series the next year, while also being named the AL wins leader and an All-Star.

However, that would prove to be the best season of his career despite going on to play for the likes of the Baltimore Orioles, the Los Angeles Dodgers, the New York Yankees and several others. He retired from the game in 2006.

While he has led a quiet life since retirement, Erickson has now come up in Rebecca Grossman's murder case involving two young boys. According to reports, Erickson and Grossman had drinks in a bar and were both driving separate cars when the accident took place.

The LA socialite was charged with murder while the MLB star was charged with misdemeanor. Now, more than three years later, Erickson has also been accused by Grossman's lawyer, who asserts that the pitcher's car was not checked for damages after the incident.

Lawyer reportedly claims Scott Erickson was 'hiding in the bushes' after accident

Rebecca Grossman's trial got off to a tempestuous start after her lawyer reportedly accused MLB star Scott Erickson of the murder, and that he was hiding in the bushes after the incident. This reportedly prompted an angry rection from prosecutors for saying it in front of the jury.

According to a witness to the case, while the former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher's car did cross the road before Grossman's, he reportedly swerved away from the young boys to avoid hitting them.

However, Grossman's car is the one which hit the two young boys and caused their deaths. Per reports, both cars were going at aroung 70 mph in a 45 mph road in a residential neighbourhood.

