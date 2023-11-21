Yoshinobu Yamamoto's posting window is officially open, and one former GM is more than excited for his eventual arrival.

Presuming an MLB team signs him before early January, he will leave the NPB and join Major League Baseball, most likely the highest bidder. Former GM Steve Phillips has some thoughts on the star pitcher, including a palpable excitement over his arrival.

Phillips said:

"Yamamoto in Japan over seven seasons, a 1.72 ERA. A 0.915 WHIP, averages more than a strikeout per inning, 6.2 hits per nine innings. His strikeout to walk ratio is 4.56 strikeouts for every walk.

"He is a strike-throwing machine. He is a strikeout, swing-and-miss pitcher, he is a workhorse. He is at times unhittable. He's never given up double digit home runs in a single season."

Yamamoto is supremely talented, which is why everyone from the New York Mets to the Chicago Cubs is reportedly interested in bringing him aboard for the foreseeable future. He would be an investment, but he has so much talent.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto will cost MLB teams

Yoshinobu Yamamoto is expected to sign for a hefty price. Many executives and analysts believe that he's going to get around seven or eight years and over $200 million.

An AAV of close to $40 million is more than possible, but that won't be the only thing teams have to pay.

Steve Phillips reminded listeners of the added cost to bring in a free agent who posts from Japan:

"I projected him to get a $220 million contract, eight years. The posting fee would be just under $35 million.

"What that means is the team that signs him will not only have to pay him whatever salary they put in the furniture of the deal, they have to write a check for $35 million to the Orix Buffaloes."

Yamamoto could prove to be a very costly investment for the 2024 season, but his talent suggests that it would be worth it for teams, be it the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers or others, to sign him.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.