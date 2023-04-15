Minnesota Twins star Carlos Correa seems to be feeding off New Yorkers' hatred for him. While some players crumble as boos and jeers ring out, Correa somehow plays better under the immense pressure.

The two-time All-Star is making a habit of dominating the Yankees every time he faces them. On Thursday, he finished 2-3 with a home run, an RBI and a run. The following night, he took it one step further with a home run and a critical late double to edge the New York Yankees 4-3.

Correa was asked about his recent appearances in New York and didn't back down when asked about the hostile crowd:

"The boos, for me, are just like putting gasoline in your Ferrari"

The 2022 World Series champion insisted that the Yankees crowd is not getting to him. His performances in New York confirm that the jeers only make him stronger.

Carlos Correa once again silences Yankee fans' boos and "cheater" chants:

Minnesota Twins' Carlos Correa is a two-time All-Star and a Platinum Glove Award Winner

Carlos Correa of the Minnesota Twins runs out a pop fly out against the Kansas City Royals on Opening Day at Kauffman Stadium

Correa is, no doubt, one of the league's most talented players. He was instrumental in the Houston Astros’ 2017 World Series championship.

Overall, he has a .278/.357/.478 career slash line and an incredible .835 OPS. He has recorded 157 home runs and 559 RBIs over 899 career games.

He was selected to the All-Star Game on two occasions and won the Rookie of the Year Award in 2015.

Ben Verlander @BenVerlander Peanut butter and jelly.

Ice cream and cake.

Macaroni and cheese.



Carlos Correa doing damage against the Yankees.



Peanut butter and jelly. Ice cream and cake.Macaroni and cheese. Carlos Correa doing damage against the Yankees. https://t.co/DBwRubFnxh

"Peanut butter and jelly. Ice cream and cake. Macaroni and cheese. Carlos Correa doing damage against the Yankees." - Ben Verlander

Correa has worked the Yankees since his return to the Minnesota Twins. In his first two games against the Bronx Bombers, he is 4-7 with three runs. Over that stretch, he had two home runs, four RBIs, and a vital double that secured a win on Friday.

Yankees fans might be wise to stay away from Correa. The taunts, jeers and boos obviously are not working. They only seem to be making the shportstop stronger.

