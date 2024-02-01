"It's against the rules" - Adrian Gonzalez reveals how Dodgers almost got into trouble while trying to woo Shohei Ohtani in 2016

The Los Angeles Dodgers had been scouting Shohei Ohtani since he started making a name for his two-way prowess. In 2016, they employed their former infielder Adrian Gonzalez to get a care package for the Japanese sensation.

Gonzalez was a five-time All-Star in the MLB. Of the five teams he played for in the majors, he spent the longest time with the Dodgers from 2012 to 2017. Ahead of the 2017 season, he also represented Team Mexico in the World Baseball Classic.

Team Mexico traveled to Japan in 2016 to face Ohtani and Co. for some practice fixtures ahead of the WBC. During that visit, the Dodgers asked Gonzalez to deliver a care package to the two-way phenom who played in the NPB.

As per MLB rules, the Dodgers and other teams were prohibited from scouting Ohtani. So Andrew Friedman, the current president of baseball operations, asked Gonzalez to take up the responsibility. Speaking of it in an interview with AM 570 Radio, the former first baseman said:

"Ohtani was playing in that tournament and so Andrew (Friedman) and company said, 'Hey, if we give you a care package for him, will you present it to him because we cannot pursue him? It's against the rules, but you as a person can obviously take whatever you want to any player.'"

Adrian Gonzalez and Shohei Ohtani exchanged signed shirts

Along with the big bag on behalf of Friedman, the 2x Silver Slugger awardee also presented Shohei Ohtani with a signed Mexican shirt. It had a wholesome note written on it:

"Looking forward to seeing you in the States."

Ohtani gave an autographed jersey to the then-LA infielder as a return gift. The Dodgers might have missed out on signing the star attraction last time. But they have secured his services at least for the next ten seasons with the blockbuster $700 million deal.

