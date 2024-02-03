Former Mariner Randy Winn continues to make a difference in Seattle through a $10,000 donation to Hometown Nine 

Although Randy Winn has retired from baseball, he continues contributing to the game. The former outfielder is making efforts toward community development. Winn recently partnered with his former club, the Seattle Mariners, to donate to its Hometown Nine program.

In his thirteen-year career, the 49-year-old played with five different teams. These are the Tampa Bay Devil Rays (1998-2002), Mariners (2003-2005), San Fransisco Giants (2005-2009), New York Yankees (2010), and St. Louis Cardinals (2010).

The 2002 All-Star selection is the founder and long-term president of the Medea Charitable Foundation. The organization aims to create new opportunities for kids who hope to become athletes.

Last year, Winn had returned to Seattle for the Salute to the Negro Leagues Day in June at T-Mobile Park. There, he learned about the Hometown Nine program by Mariner's Care, a nonprofit organization of the Seattle Mariners.

Winn recently promised to donate $10,000 to the program at the Hometown Nine Diamond Dinner. He believes the sum will help the program buy baseball/softball gear, uniforms, travel expenses and other baseball equipment.

“The one thing, even when I was playing," Winn said at the event, "that could get my head up from worrying about sinkers and splitters and sliders was kids ... giving kids opportunities to get outside and play."

More about Seattle Mariners' Hometown Nine program

The Hometown Nine program is a five-year program established by Mariners Care in 2020. It recognizes young talent who battle hardships on their way to success in the line of sports. The program is dedicated to youngsters from the nearby counties of King, Pierce and Snohomish. Apart from athletic training, the program offers academic training that encourages youngsters to take up front-office jobs at baseball clubs once they reach a certain level.

