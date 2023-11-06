Former MLB catcher Stephen Vogt named new Cleveland Guardians manager

The Cleveland Guardians' search for a brand new manager did not last very long, as they have filled the vacancy with Stephen Vogt. Vogt, a former MLB catcher, replaces Terry Francona after the manager announced that he would not be returning for the 2024 season.

The Guardians are one of many teams that have a vacancy for manager, but they were one of the quickest to fill the void. Stephen Vogt retired following the 2022 season, and he's already leading a team.

Vogt has the task of getting the Guardians back to the postseason. They easily won the AL Central in 2022, but were bad in 2023 and lost it to the Minnesota Twins, who are anxious to defend their crown.

Vogt spent the 2023 season as part of the Seattle Mariners coaching staff, but he's moving on to lead his own team now as the Guardians have tabbed him the heir apparent.

Vogt played for a lot of teams during his MLB career, which lasted 10 seasons. He most recently played for the Oakland Athletics, but he also was a member of the:

Arizona Diamondbacks

Tampa Bay Rays

San Francisco Giants

Milwaukee Brewers

Atlanta Braves

Often heralded as a good clubhouse guy, the ex-catcher will now get a chance to lead his own clubhouse in Cleveland.

Stephen Vogt takes over for Terry Francona in Cleveland

The Cleveland Guardians have not had a new manager since 2013. They hired Terry Francona from the Boston Red Sox that year, and he had been the manager ever since.

Stephen Vogt coached with the Mariners

He led them to the World Series once and even had a 3-1 lead over the Chicago Cubs, but his team fell short. He had been largely successful there, but he decided it was his time.

Now, Stephen Vogt will take over the team and a roster with a few key pieces like Shane Bieber, Steven Kwan, Jose Ramirez and more. It will be interesting to see what the 2024 season looks like for the new-look Guardians.