Oakland Athletics legend Vida Blue passed away on May 6, 2023 at the age of 73. An official cause of death has not been revealed, but his friends passed on the news that he had been battling an undisclosed form of cancer.

Vida Blue was a left-handed pitcher in MLB from 1969 to 1986. He spent most of his career with the Athletics and won three consecutive World Series championships with them between 1972 and 1974.

Professional baseball executive, pitching coach, sports agent, and former starting pitcher, Dave "Smoke" Stewart had helped the A's to their last world championship in 1989.

He was an MLB All-Star, has won one World Series MVP Award and two League Championship Series MVP Awards. In his post game career, he served as a pitching coach for the San Diego Padres, Milwaukee Brewers and as Blue Jays assistant general manager.

Dave Stewart wrote a hearty message on Twitter addressing the legend's passing.

Dave “Smoke” Stewart @Dsmoke34 🏿 🏿 Vida Blue rest in peace, my mentor, hero, and friend. I remember watching a 19 year old phenom dominate baseball, and at the same time alter my life. There are no words for what you have meant to me and so many others. My heart goes out to the Blue family Vida Blue rest in peace, my mentor, hero, and friend. I remember watching a 19 year old phenom dominate baseball, and at the same time alter my life. There are no words for what you have meant to me and so many others. My heart goes out to the Blue family🙏🏿🙏🏿

When Blue appeared at the Oakland Coliseum on April 16 for the 50th reunion of the 1973 World Series championship team, he looked frail and needed help onto the field.

Dallas Braden @DALLASBRADEN209 We are heartbroken. Vida Blue was a mythical figure. An otherworldly talent with a tongue just as sharp as that hammer. A heroes hero. Vida will be missed dearly. I know he hung on for that last anniversary celebration like the absolute gamer he was.



Rest easy Mr. Blue. We are heartbroken. Vida Blue was a mythical figure. An otherworldly talent with a tongue just as sharp as that hammer. A heroes hero. Vida will be missed dearly. I know he hung on for that last anniversary celebration like the absolute gamer he was. Rest easy Mr. Blue. https://t.co/qO2wjO1nxk

Vida Blue's MLB journey

Former pitcher Vida Blue of the Oakland Athletics speaks as he is inducted into the team's Hall of Fame at the RingCentral Coliseum on September 21, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Jason O. Watson/Getty Images)

Louisiana born phenom Vida Blue was drafted by the Oakland Athletics. He spent nine seasons with them. At the age of 19 in July 1969, he made his major-league career debut.

He also played for the San Francisco Giants and the Kansas City Royals.

In 1971, Blue won the AL Most Valuable Player Award. He also had added the six-time All-Star, three-time World Series Champ and the AL Cy Young Award to his name.

Blue was one of the hardest-to-hit left-handed pitchers in the 1970s. While retiring he had a 209-161 record with a 3.27 ERA.

His 1971 AL MVP award win was a rare sight as Blue remains to be the last switch-hitter to have won the MVP award.

After retiring from his career in baseball, Blue was a baseball analyst for NBC Sports Bay Area, the TV home for San Francisco Giants.

